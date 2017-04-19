2017 UCI Supercross World Cup Tour
The 2017 UCI Supercross World Cup Tour kicks off next month with the new format with only three stops where each round is a double header. With the world championships in Rock Hill, NC, USA for 2017 there are no stops in North America on the world cup program this year.
It’s a new year and the start of the next Olympic cycle heading to 2020, expect to see new faces emerge as the Elite field continues to tighten up and become even harder to predict.
MAY
- 6th: Round 1 – Papendal, the Netherlands
- 7th: Round 2 – Papendal, the Netherlands
- 13th: Round 3 – Zolder, Belgium
- 14th: Round 4 – Zolder Belgium
SEPTEMBER
- 16th: Round 5: Santiago del Estero, Argentina
- 17th: Round 6: Santiago del Estero, Argentina
Don’t forget you can watch all the action live at bmxlive.tv
