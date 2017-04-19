The 2017 UCI Supercross World Cup Tour kicks off next month with the new format with only three stops where each round is a double header. With the world championships in Rock Hill, NC, USA for 2017 there are no stops in North America on the world cup program this year.

It’s a new year and the start of the next Olympic cycle heading to 2020, expect to see new faces emerge as the Elite field continues to tighten up and become even harder to predict.

MAY

6th: Round 1 – Papendal, the Netherlands

7th: Round 2 – Papendal, the Netherlands

13th: Round 3 – Zolder, Belgium

14th: Round 4 – Zolder Belgium

SEPTEMBER

16th: Round 5: Santiago del Estero, Argentina

17th: Round 6: Santiago del Estero, Argentina

Don’t forget you can watch all the action live at bmxlive.tv