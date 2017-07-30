  • BMX Gear Calculator iPhone/iPad app

2017 World Champs Elite Results

The 2017 UCI World Championships came to an exciting end today with the USA emerging again as a super power of the sport on an international level. Elise Post took the win by .008 of a second over Caroline Buchanan in the elite women’s final and Corben Sharrah took the win in the Elite Men’s.

Junior Elite Women

  1. SHRIEVER Bethany – GBR
  2. SAKAKIBARA Saya – AUS
  3. PETERSONE Vineta – LAT
  4. FORESTA Sophia – USA
  5. HATAKEYAMA Sae – JPN
  6. OVCHINNIKOVA Varvara – RUS
  7. REIS Paola – BRA
  8. RESTREPO RESTREPO Maria Camila – COL

Junior Elite Men

  1. BUTTI Cedric – SUI
  2. VAN DE GROENENDAAL Kevin – NED
  3. STRAZDINS Mikus – LAT
  4. NAKAI Asuma – JPN
  5. VAN HEUGTEN Ian – NED
  6. RUIZ MUNOZ Juan Felipe – COL
  7. POPMA Tino – NED
  8. ALVAREZ PESANTEZ Josue S. – ECU

Elite Women

  1. POST Alise – USA
  2. BUCHANAN Caroline – AUS
  3. PAJON Mariana – COL
  4. HERNANDEZ Stefany – VEN
  5. ETIENNE Axelle – FRA
  6. SMULDERS Laura – NED
  7. REYNOLDS Lauren – AUS
  8. WALKER Sarah – NZL

Elite Men

  1. SHARRAH Corben – USA
  2. ANDRE Sylvain – FRA
  3. DAUDET Joris – FRA
  4. KIMMANN Niek – NED
  5. CAMPO VINTIMILLA Alfredo Jose – ECU
  6. TURNER Bodi – AUS
  7. FIELDS Connor – USA
  8. RENCUREL Jeremy – FRA
