2017 World Champs Elite Results
The 2017 UCI World Championships came to an exciting end today with the USA emerging again as a super power of the sport on an international level. Elise Post took the win by .008 of a second over Caroline Buchanan in the elite women’s final and Corben Sharrah took the win in the Elite Men’s.
Junior Elite Women
- SHRIEVER Bethany – GBR
- SAKAKIBARA Saya – AUS
- PETERSONE Vineta – LAT
- FORESTA Sophia – USA
- HATAKEYAMA Sae – JPN
- OVCHINNIKOVA Varvara – RUS
- REIS Paola – BRA
- RESTREPO RESTREPO Maria Camila – COL
Junior Elite Men
- BUTTI Cedric – SUI
- VAN DE GROENENDAAL Kevin – NED
- STRAZDINS Mikus – LAT
- NAKAI Asuma – JPN
- VAN HEUGTEN Ian – NED
- RUIZ MUNOZ Juan Felipe – COL
- POPMA Tino – NED
- ALVAREZ PESANTEZ Josue S. – ECU
Elite Women
- POST Alise – USA
- BUCHANAN Caroline – AUS
- PAJON Mariana – COL
- HERNANDEZ Stefany – VEN
- ETIENNE Axelle – FRA
- SMULDERS Laura – NED
- REYNOLDS Lauren – AUS
- WALKER Sarah – NZL
Elite Men
- SHARRAH Corben – USA
- ANDRE Sylvain – FRA
- DAUDET Joris – FRA
- KIMMANN Niek – NED
- CAMPO VINTIMILLA Alfredo Jose – ECU
- TURNER Bodi – AUS
- FIELDS Connor – USA
- RENCUREL Jeremy – FRA
Posted in: News