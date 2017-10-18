2018 Answer/SSquared BSX & Track Attack Dates

We’ve been asked a number of times for the dates for the Answer/SSquared BSX and Track Attack.

It looks like it could be a bigger week of racing around Melbourne with the changes to the National racing Schedule. With Nerang’s UCI points race moving to July 21-22 focus will most likely turn to Victoria to kick off the 2018 racing year. It’s a hectic schedule to say the least with six races in nine days, or seven if you include BSX the one on one/sprint trials/eliminator/charity event.

While the tracks haven’t been confirmed for Track Attack, last time I checked, the dates have been locked in.

Track Attack will be on January 13-21, 2018.

Traditionally the series has been run like this

Round 1 Saturday

Round 2 Sunday

Round 3 Tuesday Evening

Round 4 Thursday Evening

Round 5 Saturday

Round 6 Sunday

And the tracks traditionally include

Knox

Frankston

Lilydale

Easfield

Park Orchards

South Eastern

All of which are located on the eastern/south eastern side of Melbourne.

The Answer/SSquared BSX will be on Monday the 15th of January (between Round 2 and 3 of Track Attack).

We’ll provide further information as it comes available.