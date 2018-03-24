2018 Australian Championships Live Feed Today – 14 – 25 to 29 class Masters and Elite

It’s the final day of competition at the 2018 Australian Championships at Bunbury in Western Australia. Here is your schedule and the important links to check out all the action.

Racing starts at 10:00am AWST in Bunbury.

Auckland 3:00pm London 2:00am Los Angeles 7:00pm Melbourne 1:00pm New York 10:00pm Phoenix (RTB) 7:00pm

Results

Live results will be posted as they happen here www.ezeventing.com.au/live.php?key=2022

Photos

Make sure you keep an eye out for some great photos from Bruce Morris from LUXBMX/Race over at www.facebook.com/luxbmxrace/

Live video feed

You can watch the live feed right here once the action starts.

<span data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” class=”mce_SELRES_start”>?</span><span data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” class=”mce_SELRES_start”>?</span>