2018 Australian Championships Live Feed Today – 14 – 25 to 29 class Masters and Elite

It’s the final day of competition at the 2018 Australian Championships at Bunbury in Western Australia. Here is your schedule and the important links to check out all the action.

Racing starts at 10:00am AWST in Bunbury.

Auckland 3:00pm
London 2:00am
Los Angeles 7:00pm
Melbourne 1:00pm
New York 10:00pm
Phoenix (RTB) 7:00pm

Results

Live results will be posted as they happen here www.ezeventing.com.au/live.php?key=2022

Photos

Make sure you keep an eye out for some great photos from Bruce Morris from LUXBMX/Race over at www.facebook.com/luxbmxrace/

Live video feed

You can watch the live feed right here once the action starts.

