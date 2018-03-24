2018 Australian Championships Live Feed Today – 14 – 25 to 29 class Masters and Elite
It’s the final day of competition at the 2018 Australian Championships at Bunbury in Western Australia. Here is your schedule and the important links to check out all the action.
Racing starts at 10:00am AWST in Bunbury.
|Auckland
|3:00pm
|London
|2:00am
|Los Angeles
|7:00pm
|Melbourne
|1:00pm
|New York
|10:00pm
|Phoenix (RTB)
|7:00pm
Results
Live results will be posted as they happen here www.ezeventing.com.au/live.php?key=2022
Photos
Make sure you keep an eye out for some great photos from Bruce Morris from LUXBMX/Race over at www.facebook.com/luxbmxrace/
Live video feed
You can watch the live feed right here once the action starts.
Posted in: News