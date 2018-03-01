The all new 2018 Box One Carbon Fiber Forks are available now. Featuring upgraded splined steer tubes to avoid any side to side movement. The carbon fiber legs are made with industrial strength pre-preg carbon fiber sheets for reduced weight and increased strength. Forks are paired with Box One Stem Locks and 20mm to 10mm adaptors when applicable. Most models come in both 20” and 24” configurations.

The fork range is divided into three categories for 2018

XS-XE-XL Featuring 7075 Alloy Steer Tubes and 10mm Drop outs

X2 Featuring 4130 Cro Mo Steer Tubes and 20mm Drop outs

X5 Featuring 7075 Tapered Alloy Steer Tubes and 20mm Drop outs

BOX Components are distributed across Australia by Advanced Traders (advancetraders.com.au)