2018 Haro / US Development Team
We just heard from Dale Holmes with some information on this years impressive US Development Team roster and sponsor line-up. Check it out.
Team USA Cycling BMX Director: Jamie Staff @usacycling
Team Manager: Dale Holmes @daleholmesracing
Bryce Batten @brycebatten101
Kamren Larsen @kamrenlarsen
Brooke Craft @craft_brooke
Madelynn DeSantis @maddie_desantis1
Cam Mason @cam.mason
Noah Ramos @_noah.ramos_
Payton Ridenour @paytonridenour
With both Bryce Batten and Kamren Larsen going Pro for 2018, we have given them a different look from the rest of the AM’s on the team with full 100% helmets and gear. The AM’s will be branded Answer Racing and Rockstar Energy.
Our plan for the year is to ease Bryce and Kamren into the Pro Elite ranks with an emphasis on the USA BMX circuit, a few select European rounds and qualifying and racing the UCI World Championships.
Team Sponsors:
USA Cycling usacycling.org
Haro Bikes harobikes.com
Rockstar Energy rockstarenergy.com
Dale Holmes Racing daleholmesracing.com
WD40 wd40bike.com
Barona Casino barona.com
ride100percent ride100percent.com
Answer Racing answerracing.com
Shimano shimano.com
ODIGrips odigrips.com
Box Components boxcomponents.com
Tioga tiogausa.com
HRP Designs hrpdesigns.com
Wheelbuilder.com wheelbuilder.com
Website: DaleHolmesRacing.com
Facebook: Dale Holmes Racing
Twitter: @DHolmesRacing
Instagram: @daleholmesracing @usdevelopment
PC: Joey Cobbs @jcobbs
Posted in: News