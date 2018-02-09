2018 Haro / US Development Team

We just heard from Dale Holmes with some information on this years impressive US Development Team roster and sponsor line-up. Check it out.

Team USA Cycling BMX Director: Jamie Staff @usacycling

Team Manager: Dale Holmes @daleholmesracing

Bryce Batten @brycebatten101

Kamren Larsen @kamrenlarsen

Brooke Craft @craft_brooke

Madelynn DeSantis @maddie_desantis1

Cam Mason @cam.mason

Noah Ramos @_noah.ramos_

Payton Ridenour @paytonridenour

With both Bryce Batten and Kamren Larsen going Pro for 2018, we have given them a different look from the rest of the AM’s on the team with full 100% helmets and gear. The AM’s will be branded Answer Racing and Rockstar Energy.

Our plan for the year is to ease Bryce and Kamren into the Pro Elite ranks with an emphasis on the USA BMX circuit, a few select European rounds and qualifying and racing the UCI World Championships.

Team Sponsors:

USA Cycling usacycling.org

Haro Bikes harobikes.com

Rockstar Energy rockstarenergy.com

Dale Holmes Racing daleholmesracing.com

WD40 wd40bike.com

Barona Casino barona.com

ride100percent ride100percent.com

Answer Racing answerracing.com

Shimano shimano.com

ODIGrips odigrips.com

Box Components boxcomponents.com

Tioga tiogausa.com

HRP Designs hrpdesigns.com

Wheelbuilder.com wheelbuilder.com

Website: DaleHolmesRacing.com

Facebook: Dale Holmes Racing

Twitter: @DHolmesRacing

Instagram: @daleholmesracing @usdevelopment

PC: Joey Cobbs @jcobbs