2018 UCI BMX Supercross World Cup is Coming 31 March

The UCI have expanded the World Cup tour for 2018 with an additional stop, and two additional rounds, in St Quentin France. Will last year’s elite champions, Sylvain Andre and Laura Smulders, return to retain their crowns? Or will new champions emerge on one of the most grueling tours on some of the most challenging tracks in BMX racing today? Who are your picks for the wins this year?

Tour dates and venues

Round 1 & 2

St-Quentin-en-Yvelines (FRA): 31 st March / 1 st April

Papendal (NED): 5 th / 6 th May

Heusden-Zolder (BEL): 12 th / 13 th May

Santiago del Estero (ARG): 29th / 30th September

Catch the action live

Don’t forget you can catch all the racing action live at bmxlive.tv