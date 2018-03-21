2018 UCI Oceania Continental Championships Live Feed Today!
Racing starts today at Bunbury in Western Australia, kicking off with the UCI Oceania Continental Championships ahead of the Australia Championships.
Looking at the entry list it is a well supported event, with mostly Australian riders and a small New Zealand contingency headed up by Sarah Walker 2012 Olympic Silver medalist and Maynard Peel the 2016 Junior Elite World Champion.
Racing starts at 10:30am AWST in Bunbury.
|Auckland
|3:30pm
|London
|2:30am
|Los Angeles
|7:30pm
|Melbourne
|1:30pm
|New York
|10:30pm
|Phoenix (RTB)
|7:30pm
Live results will be posted as they happen here www.ezeventing.com.au/live.php?key=2018
Live video feed
You can watch the live feed right here once the action starts.
Posted in: News