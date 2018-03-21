  • BMX Gear Calculator iPhone/iPad app

News

2018 UCI Oceania Continental Championships Live Feed Today!

Racing starts today at Bunbury in Western Australia, kicking off with the UCI Oceania Continental Championships ahead of the Australia Championships.

Looking at the entry list it is a well supported event, with mostly Australian riders and a small New Zealand contingency headed up by Sarah Walker 2012 Olympic Silver medalist and Maynard Peel the 2016 Junior Elite World Champion.

Racing starts at 10:30am AWST in Bunbury.

Auckland 3:30pm
London 2:30am
Los Angeles 7:30pm
Melbourne 1:30pm
New York 10:30pm
Phoenix (RTB) 7:30pm

Live results will be posted as they happen here www.ezeventing.com.au/live.php?key=2018

Live video feed

You can watch the live feed right here once the action starts.

