2018 World Championships Schedule and Links

Baku, the capital city of Azerbaijani with a population of 2.3 million, is the host of this years UCI world BMX Championships. While the city is rich in history, it’s very new to BMX racing on an international level having hosted the 2015 European Games where Joris Daudet won elite men’s and Simone Christensen won the elite women’s class. It was a world class track and facility that overlooks the Caspian Sea.

Promo Video

Location

BMX Velopark

Salyan Highway 10,

Dostlug Park, AZ 1023,

Baku Sabail district, Azerbaijan

Dates

5-9 June 2018

Schedule

The schedule is displayed in Baku local time check the table below to compare 9:00 am Baku time, to your local time and adjust accordingly.

Auckland 5:00 pm London 6:00 am Los Angeles 10:00 pm Melbourne 3:00 pm New York 1:00 am Phoenix (RTB) 10:00 pm

Tuesday 5 June 09:00 – 15:00 Accreditation center open

07:30 – Team area open; closes 1 hour following the end of racing

08:30 – 09:20 Warm-Up; only for challenge riders racing on this day

09:30 – 09:40 Opening Ceremony

09:30 – UCI BMX World Challenge: All Cruiser Categories Wednesday 6 June 09:00 – 15:00 Accreditation center open

07:30 – Team area open; closes 1 hour following the end of practice

08:30 – 09:20 Warm-Up; only for challenge riders racing on this day

09:30 – UCI BMX World Challenge: 20″ Male and Female ages 12 and younger Thursday 7 June 09:00 – 17:00 Accreditation center open

07:30 – Team area open; closes 1 hour following the end of racing

08:30 – 09:20 Warm-Up; only for challenge riders racing on this day

09:30 – UCI BMX World Challenge: 20″ Male and Female ages 13 and older + Masters

09:00 – 09:45 Team Managers’ Meeting – Championships

10:30 – 12:30 Riders’ Confirmation UCI BMX World Championships

14:30 – Team area open for championships teams only – closes 1 hour following end of training

16:30 – 17:25 Men Elite – Group A

17:30 – 18:55 Men Elite – Group B

19:00 – 20:25 Men Juniors

20:30 – 21:55 Women (Elite and Juniors) Friday 8 June 09:00 – 17:00 Accreditation center open

10:00 – 12:00 UCI BMX Forum

15:00 – Team area open for championships teams only – closes 1 hour following end of racing

16:00 – 16:55 Women (Elite and Juniors)

17:00 – 17:55 Men Juniors

18:00 – 18:55 Men Elite – Group B

19:00 – 19:55 Men Elite – Group A

20:40 – 23:00 UCI BMX World Championships – Motos – Category Order: MJ, WJ, ME, WE Saturday 9 June 4:00 pm Baku time Auckland 12:00 am (midnight) London 1:00 pm Los Angeles 5:00 am Melbourne 10:00 pm New York 8:00 am Phoenix (RTB) 5:00 am 16:00 – 19:00 Accreditation center open

17:50 – Team area open for championships teams only – closes 1 hour following end of racing

19:20 – 19:40 Warm-up – Women (Elite and Juniors; only those who transferred to the Qualifiers)

19:40 – 20:00 Warm-up – Men Juniors (only those who transferred to the Qualifiers)

20:00 – 20:20 Warm-up – Men Elite (only those who transferred to the Qualifiers)

20:30 – 20:35 Flag hand over to UCI BMX World Championships 2019 – Heusden-Zolder (BEL)

20:40 – 23:00 UCI BMX World Championships Race 1/8 1/4 , 1/2 and finals WJ, MJ, WE, ME

23:00 – 23:30 Prize-giving Ceremony UCI BMX World Championships

Don’t miss out on the racing action, catch all of it on the live stream at www.youtube.com/user/bmxlivetv

You can use YouTube’s “set reminder” function so you don’t forget.

Links

bakubmx2018.com the official Baku website

www.bmx-results.com for Live Results

www.youtube.com/user/bmxlivetv for Live Stream