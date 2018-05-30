2018 World Championships Schedule and Links
Baku, the capital city of Azerbaijani with a population of 2.3 million, is the host of this years UCI world BMX Championships. While the city is rich in history, it’s very new to BMX racing on an international level having hosted the 2015 European Games where Joris Daudet won elite men’s and Simone Christensen won the elite women’s class. It was a world class track and facility that overlooks the Caspian Sea.
Promo Video
Location
BMX Velopark
Salyan Highway 10,
Dostlug Park, AZ 1023,
Baku Sabail district, Azerbaijan
Dates
5-9 June 2018
Schedule
The schedule is displayed in Baku local time check the table below to compare 9:00 am Baku time, to your local time and adjust accordingly.
|Auckland
|5:00 pm
|London
|6:00 am
|Los Angeles
|10:00 pm
|Melbourne
|3:00 pm
|New York
|1:00 am
|Phoenix (RTB)
|10:00 pm
Tuesday 5 June
- 09:00 – 15:00 Accreditation center open
- 07:30 – Team area open; closes 1 hour following the end of racing
- 08:30 – 09:20 Warm-Up; only for challenge riders racing on this day
- 09:30 – 09:40 Opening Ceremony
- 09:30 – UCI BMX World Challenge: All Cruiser Categories
Wednesday 6 June
- 09:00 – 15:00 Accreditation center open
- 07:30 – Team area open; closes 1 hour following the end of practice
- 08:30 – 09:20 Warm-Up; only for challenge riders racing on this day
- 09:30 – UCI BMX World Challenge: 20″ Male and Female ages 12 and younger
Thursday 7 June
- 09:00 – 17:00 Accreditation center open
- 07:30 – Team area open; closes 1 hour following the end of racing
- 08:30 – 09:20 Warm-Up; only for challenge riders racing on this day
- 09:30 – UCI BMX World Challenge: 20″ Male and Female ages 13 and older + Masters
- 09:00 – 09:45 Team Managers’ Meeting – Championships
- 10:30 – 12:30 Riders’ Confirmation UCI BMX World Championships
- 14:30 – Team area open for championships teams only – closes 1 hour following end of training
- 16:30 – 17:25 Men Elite – Group A
- 17:30 – 18:55 Men Elite – Group B
- 19:00 – 20:25 Men Juniors
- 20:30 – 21:55 Women (Elite and Juniors)
Friday 8 June
- 09:00 – 17:00 Accreditation center open
- 10:00 – 12:00 UCI BMX Forum
- 15:00 – Team area open for championships teams only – closes 1 hour following end of racing
- 16:00 – 16:55 Women (Elite and Juniors)
- 17:00 – 17:55 Men Juniors
- 18:00 – 18:55 Men Elite – Group B
- 19:00 – 19:55 Men Elite – Group A
- 20:40 – 23:00 UCI BMX World Championships – Motos – Category Order: MJ, WJ, ME, WE
Saturday 9 June
4:00 pm Baku time
|Auckland
|12:00 am (midnight)
|London
|1:00 pm
|Los Angeles
|5:00 am
|Melbourne
|10:00 pm
|New York
|8:00 am
|Phoenix (RTB)
|5:00 am
- 16:00 – 19:00 Accreditation center open
- 17:50 – Team area open for championships teams only – closes 1 hour following end of racing
- 19:20 – 19:40 Warm-up – Women (Elite and Juniors; only those who transferred to the Qualifiers)
- 19:40 – 20:00 Warm-up – Men Juniors (only those who transferred to the Qualifiers)
- 20:00 – 20:20 Warm-up – Men Elite (only those who transferred to the Qualifiers)
- 20:30 – 20:35 Flag hand over to UCI BMX World Championships 2019 – Heusden-Zolder (BEL)
- 20:40 – 23:00 UCI BMX World Championships Race 1/8 1/4 , 1/2 and finals WJ, MJ, WE, ME
- 23:00 – 23:30 Prize-giving Ceremony UCI BMX World Championships
Don’t miss out on the racing action, catch all of it on the live stream at www.youtube.com/user/bmxlivetv
You can use YouTube’s “set reminder” function so you don’t forget.
Links
- bakubmx2018.com the official Baku website
- www.bmx-results.com for Live Results
- www.youtube.com/user/bmxlivetv for Live Stream
