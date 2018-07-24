2019 Track Attack & BSX2019 Dates

Track Attack

The Track Attack series has always been the way the Victorians kick off the new year.

Six races over nine days at six different tracks around Melbourne’s eastern & south eastern suburbs.

The series will be run between Saturday 12 and Sunday 20 January 2019.

BSX2019

To coincide with the Track Attack series BSX will be on again for the 14th running of the one on one sprint trials event that has raised $55,712.00 for the Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation over the past 13 years. BSX will be on the Monday 14 January, so lock it in early.

The naming rights sponsor has already been confirmed and will be named very soon. Once again the unique BSX trophies are going to knock your socks off.

BSX is an event run by BMXers for BMXers. According to “the Stileman” Colin Styles from Transit and Rail The Berm fame it is a bucket list event not to be missed.

