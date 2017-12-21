Advantage Bike Corp Signs Posey And Palmer
Over the past few years we have been striving to build an image that is second to none. Always seeking the best brand representatives on and off the track, it was a no-brainer to add Justin Posey and James Palmer to the arsenal of ABC riders. Posey has been co-sponsored by Ssquared and Answer since 2012 through his Dan’s Comp sponsorship so it was a natural fit to add him to the Ssquared roster and we wouldn’t like to see it any other way. With Palmer being new to the ABC family, we’re pumped for James to spearhead the Factory Clayborn team to help bring the brand back to the top.
Bring on 2018!
Posted in: News