An Interview with Perry Kramer

Perry Kramer, the PK from SE’s PK Ripper, had a short racing career compared to many of the other BMX pioneers, legends and Hall of Famers. Despite this his name still carries on a race frame for almost four decades.

Perry was in Melbourne for a jam packed weekend which included a Dinner, which coincidentally happened to fall on his birthday, a casual ride around Melbourne and the Melbourne Supershow & Shine.

Thanks to Mark Tawaf at www.oldschoolbmx.com.au we were able to get some time to talk to Perry about the PK frame, about his racing, BMX in the Olympics, winning the world championships, SE racing and how he’s come full circle to be working with them again.