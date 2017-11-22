Answer/SSquared BSX: Call for Volunteers

BSX is a small club that requires a great deal of support to ensure the big event runs smoothly. We have a lot of volunteers to make it happen doing jobs like, setting up, selling merchandise, entries, gate starting, staging, maintaining the track, and so on. It’s really not too different to any other race event really except we would have more volunteers off the track and less on it, because we don’t have berm officials, etc.

We already have a list of regular volunteers who help each year but we have some gaps to fill which includes selling merchandise, track maintenance and we’re looking at adding an extra commentator to the line up to allow Shaun and Travo to have another ride this time around. Our volunteers are looked after on the day. Please don’t turn up on the day offering to help we need to have every position filled before then so we have everything organised and in place.

If you are able to help us with the running of the Answer/Ssquared BSX on Monday January 15 please email us at bsx@bmxultra.com. We look forward to hearing from you.

To our regular volunteers please contact us with t-shirt sizes as we have a week to square this away.

THE ANSWER/SSQUARED BSX2018 IS PRESENTED BY BSX INC/BMXULTRA.COM & PROUDLY SUPPORTED BY

Platinum Partner

Answer/Ssquared

Gold Partners

Airsho

iPiece Productions (www.ipiece.com.au)

Ringmaster Images

A-Team Distro

Silver Partners

Phirebird

Redline

ECI Imports

Ciari

Bronze Partners

Tioga

Mac Components

Kinglake Forest Adventures

BMXEDGE

WHO CAN COMPETE AT BSX?

It’s a common misconception that BSX is an invite only event. This is not the case, everyone is welcome to join in on the fun and festivities.

WANT TO BECOME A BSX2018 PARTNER?

Email webmaster@bmxultra.com today for details.

NEW FORMAT & NEW CLASSES

Block 1

Times:

Practice 9:00am – 10:30am

Racing 10:30am – 1:00pm

Classes:

8-10 Boys, 8-10 Girls

11-13 Boys, 11-13 Girls

Open Retro, 45+ Open Wheel

Prizes:

Trophies 1st – 4th

Block 2

Times:

Practice 1:00pm – 2:30pm

Racing 2:30pm – 5:30pm

Classes:

Open Men, Open Women

30+ Open Wheel Men

30+ Open Wheel Women

Prizes:

Cash 1st – 4th

ABOUT BSX

BSX (Bicycle Supercross) is one-on-one sprint trails style BMX racing on a backyard track built specifically to test a rider’s skills. The short straights, lofty jumps and tight corners are intense under race conditions, offering a fun and entertaining event for competitors and spectators alike. The event provides a unique experience for the local Victorian riders, as well as the interstate and international visitors during an off day of the annual BMX Victoria Track Attack series.

The primary goal BSX is to raise money for the Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation but there’s so much more to the event. It creates an atmosphere that words just can’t describe. Since the very first event in 2006, BSX has raised over $50,000 helping to providing the hospital with much-needed equipment.

www.bmxultra.com/bsx

ABOUT THE ROYAL CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL

The Royal Children’s Hospital is the major specialist paediatric hospital in Victoria and provides a full range of clinical services and health promotion and prevention programs for infants through to adolescents. Each year the Royal Children’s Hospital treats tens of thousands of children through our Emergency Department, inpatient admissions and outpatient visits. The Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation plays a vital role in providing additional funding to support important research projects and purchase state of the art medical equipment to ensure that every child receives the very best treatment now and into the future.