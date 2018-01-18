Answer/SSquared BSX Live Stream Replay

The Answer/SSquared BSX one one one sprint trails/charity event went off (just about) without a hitch on Monday. Tucked away in the hills over looking Melbourne the BSX track was well prepared for the event, the only problem being low cloud cover that kept the track very moist and delayed the start of racing. That said though, the atmosphere was even more about fun and staying upright. Hayden Fletcher convinced a number of riders to take off their chains in the time trials, something that hadn’t been done before at BSX and they still managed to shred!

More on the event soon but for now, make sure you check out the replay of the live stream.

A massive thanks to iPiece for the hard work in producing the live stream in the tough conditions, we really appreciate it and look forward to working with you again next year.