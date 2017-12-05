Answer/SSquared BSX: T Shirt Pre-Orders

As the thirteenth running of BSX rapidly approaches we have been busier that Santa’s elves making sure the track is in tip top shape and keeping everything purring along in the control room.

The Answer/SSquared BSX tees have been approved and ordered, we have limited numbers so are taking pre-orders so you can lock yours in.

They are available in children’s sizes from 8 to 16 and adult sizes S to XXXL.

The Tees are black and printed both front and back and look like this

They are $35 each.

We will also have matching stubby holders, which are just like the tees, all black printed both sides. They will be $10 each and also limited numbers so make sure you pre-order those too if you don’t want to miss out.

To order them contact us through a message on our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/bsxinc/

THE ANSWER/SSQUARED BSX2018 IS PRESENTED BY BSX INC/BMXULTRA.COM & PROUDLY SUPPORTED BY

Platinum Partner

Answer/Ssquared

Gold Partners

Airsho

iPiece Productions (www.ipiece.com.au)

Ringmaster Images

A-Team Distro

Silver Partners

Phirebird

Redline

ECI Imports

Ciari

Bronze Partners

Tioga

Mac Components

Kinglake Forest Adventures

BMXEDGE

WHO CAN COMPETE AT BSX?

It’s a common misconception that BSX is an invite only event. This is not the case, everyone is welcome to join in on the fun and festivities.

WANT TO BECOME A BSX2018 PARTNER?

Email webmaster@bmxultra.com today for details.

NEW FORMAT & NEW CLASSES

Block 1

Times:

Practice 9:00am – 10:30am

Racing 10:30am – 1:00pm

Classes:

8-10 Boys, 8-10 Girls

11-13 Boys, 11-13 Girls

Open Retro, 45+ Open Wheel

Prizes:

Trophies 1st – 4th

Block 2

Times:

Practice 1:00pm – 2:30pm

Racing 2:30pm – 5:30pm

Classes:

Open Men, Open Women

30+ Open Wheel Men

30+ Open Wheel Women

Prizes:

Cash 1st – 4th

ABOUT BSX

BSX (Bicycle Supercross) is one-on-one sprint trails style BMX racing on a backyard track built specifically to test a rider’s skills. The short straights, lofty jumps and tight corners are intense under race conditions, offering a fun and entertaining event for competitors and spectators alike. The event provides a unique experience for the local Victorian riders, as well as the interstate and international visitors during an off day of the annual BMX Victoria Track Attack series.

The primary goal BSX is to raise money for the Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation but there’s so much more to the event. It creates an atmosphere that words just can’t describe. Since the very first event in 2006, BSX has raised over $50,000 helping to providing the hospital with much-needed equipment.

www.bmxultra.com/bsx

ABOUT THE ROYAL CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL

The Royal Children’s Hospital is the major specialist paediatric hospital in Victoria and provides a full range of clinical services and health promotion and prevention programs for infants through to adolescents. Each year the Royal Children’s Hospital treats tens of thousands of children through our Emergency Department, inpatient admissions and outpatient visits. The Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation plays a vital role in providing additional funding to support important research projects and purchase state of the art medical equipment to ensure that every child receives the very best treatment now and into the future.