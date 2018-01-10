Answer/SSquared BSX2018: Everything You Need to Know

We have been asked a number of questions about BSX lately and thought we’d put this guide together to fill you in on absolutely everything you need to know about the event.

The Answer/SSquared BSX2018 is presented by BSX Inc./bmxultra.com & proudly supported by

Platinum Partner

Answer/Ssquared

Gold Partners

Airsho

iPiece Productions (www.ipiece.com.au)

Ringmaster Images

A-Team Distro

Thinglab

Silver Partners

Phirebird

Redline

Tioga

ECI Imports

Ciari

S&M Bikes

Bronze Partners

Mac Components

Kinglake Forest Adventures

BMXEDGE

Skyway

RJPBMX

2WONINENINE

When is the Answer/SSquared BSX2018?

Monday 15 January, 2018.

Where

151 Powers Road, Kinglake Central, Victoria.

There are road signs in the area that should keep you on the right track.

Event Schedule

(Please note that this is a rough guide for time and subject to change)

8:30am We will start taking entries/registration

8:45am Gates Open

Block 1

9:00am Practice

10:30am Racing

Classes:

8-10 Boys

8-10 Girls

11-13 Boys

11-13 Girls

Open Retro

45+ Open Wheel

Format:

Time trial elimination (no second chances – you crash you get up quickly and complete your run)

Top 8 from each class progress to top 8 elimination shootout

Top 8 riders are awarded number plates which they must use

Rider match ups are 1 vs 5, 2 vs 6, 3 vs 7 & 4 vs 8

The highest seeded rider (lowest number) chooses which lane first across the line progresses the second place rider is eliminated

All riders who earn plates keep them

Final 4 riders through eliminations will be in finals, A final is 1 vs 2 (unbeaten riders) and 3 vs 4 (last 2 riders eliminated)

All 4 finalists receive a trophy

12:45pm Block 1 awards presentation straight after finals

Block 2

1:00pm Practice

2:00pm Draw first raffle prizes & Auctions

2:30pm Racing

Classes:

Open Men

Open Women

30+ Open Wheel Men

30+ Open Wheel Women

Format:

Time trial elimination (no second chances – you crash you get up quickly and complete your run)

Up to Top 32 from each class progress to elimination shootout (eliminate down to either 32, 16, 8 or 4)

Qualified riders are awarded number plates which they must use

Rider match ups for first round If round of 32. 1 vs 17, 2 vs 18, 3 vs 19, etc If round of 16. 1 vs 9, 2 vs 10, 3 vs 11, etc If round of 8. 1 vs 5, 2 vs 6, 3 vs 7, etc If round of 4. 1 vs 3, 2 vs 4

The highest seeded rider (lowest number) chooses which lane.

First across the line progresses the second place rider is eliminated

Eliminated rider signs plate and hands it in for later auction

Final 4 riders through eliminations will be in finals, A final is 1 vs 2 (unbeaten riders) and 3 vs 4 (last 2 riders eliminated)

All 4 finalists receive cash based on entries for their class

4:15pm In a break prior to finals main raffle will be drawn

4:30pm Block 2 awards presentation straight after finals

4:45pm Number plate auction

5:00pm approximate finish time

Who can compete at BSX?

It’s a common misconception that BSX is an invite only event. This is not the case, everyone is welcome to join in on the fun and festivities.

How to Enter to race at BSX

We have a PDF of the entry form (which includes most of the details for the event) for download, or you can enter online and pay either prior to the event or on the day.

Please note, submitting your entry prior to the event will help our volunteers to keep the event running smoothly and on time. You can enter online and pay on the day so we have all of your details ready to go for when you arrive to register.

Entry forms will also available at Rounds 1 and 2 of Track Attack, look for the bmxultra.com sign at the RJPBMX pro shop.

If you enter on the day there is a $5 late fee, which can be easily avoided by using the above links.

All riders will receive a wristband to confirm registration/payment.

Shoot us a message via the contact form if you have any further questions.

Spectator Fees & Wristbands

BSX is unlike other events and is the only private race track in Victoria. Without community support/funding we have high overheads to cover and require for spectators to pay to get in. Each paid spectator will receive a wristband which can be used as a pass out through the entire day but is also individually numbered. The number will be used for random door prizes.

$25 Family (2 adults and 3 children)

$10 Adult (14 years old & Over)

$5 Children (6-13 years old)

Children under 6 years old are free

iPiece Productions Multi Camera Live Webcast

Thanks to iPiece Productions we will be able to present you the Answer/SSquared BSX2018 via a multi-camera live stream of all the action, with audio from the crowd and commentators. Now you will be able to fully emerge yourself in the atmosphere of BSX even if you can’t make it to the event on the day.

The event will be streamed live at the BSX Inc Facebook page at www.facebook.com/bsxinc/ (Please note: Since our new venue is a little remote the live stream is likely to be low quality.)

After the event a HD video of the entire day will be uploaded to the bmxultra.com YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/user/bmxultradotcom

Parking

Please note that Powers Rd is a dirt two way road and that the large hill you descend has large corrugations in it from recent storms so please drive carefully and it’s not too bad but if you have a lowered car you may want to consider an alternative form of getting there.

Parking at BSX2018 is very different this year.

We have a narrow driveway that’s about 800m long, but it needs to allow for 2 way traffic, please ensure you drive slowly and safely so we can avoid any unwanted delays.

All of the parking is onsite with no need to cross any public roads, but we still need you to listen to the parking attendants to have you all parked with plenty of space and ensure that no one is parked in. Once you have parked your vehicle make your way to the front entry gate, located down the right side of the house. We wish you all a safe trip and look forward to seeing you on Monday.

What to bring

BSX is a flat pedal ONLY race, so bring your flat pedals and appropriate shoes.

Race gear is required as per normal.

Bring your deck chairs and tent to keep you comfortable and sheltered.

Bring lots of money for event entry, raffles, auctions, and the BBQ.

Although 22°C and sunny is predicted be ready for all sorts of weather conditions, you never know how it might end up on the day. (Hat, Sunscreen, umbrella, ski jacket, you name it)

Frequently asked questions

Q: How many classes can you race in?

A: As many as you qualify for. Note that our Open Mens & Womens classed have no upper or lower limit.

A: As many as you qualify for. Note that our Open Mens & Womens classed have no upper or lower limit. Q: My son/daughter is less than 8 years old can they compete?

A: It’s a charity/novelty event we don’t like to discriminate. If you want to enter them in the 8-10 class then go right ahead. Please understand not all riders will receive awards, not all riders will qualify through the first round of eliminations, not all riders will be able to ride the full track as it’s not a traditional BMX track. But all riders will have a blast!

A: It’s a charity/novelty event we don’t like to discriminate. If you want to enter them in the 8-10 class then go right ahead. Please understand not all riders will receive awards, not all riders will qualify through the first round of eliminations, not all riders will be able to ride the full track as it’s not a traditional BMX track. But all riders will have a blast! Q: Can I get in to the track early if I arrive before 8:45am?

A: No, we will still be setting up and need to have first aid and our volunteers in place before we can allow people in to the track area.

BBQ by Kinglake West CFA

The Kinglake West CFA are supplying a BBQ and drinks. They cook a mean BBQ and have great prices. Buying your food from them also helps the local community.

Keep an eye out on our facebook page for other updates at www.facebook.com/bsxinc