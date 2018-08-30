Answer/SSquared BSX2019: New Partner RJPBMX

BSX2019 is building momentum and is a long way ahead of schedule. Even the trophies have been ordered and are on their way. If you’ve ever thought of competing at BSX, the one of a kind one-on-one sprint trails/charity event. Make sure you clear your calendar – Monday 14 January, Kinglake Victoria.

Silver Partner: RJPBMX

We are very excited to announce our latest Answer/SSquared BSX2019 partner RJPBMX.

RJP BMX, which stands for Race Jump Park, are based out of Sunbury in Victoria. Started in 2017, RJP have continued to grow and have been supporting the wider BMX racing community at major events through Victoria and beyond, also supporting local BMX for the Sunbury club events.

Headed by Vet Pro racer Andrew Jackson the family oriented business carries a lot of stock to cater any budget. Their main brands include Supercross, Speedline, Chase, Answer, Vee Rubber, Profile and many more.

RJP will have their pro shop set up at BSX as well as their workshop so you can be confident you will be fully supported through the entire day.

To find out more about RJPBMX check out their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RjpbmxStore/

Don’t forget those who support local BMX!

The Answer/Ssquared BSX2019 is presented by BSX Inc/bmxultra.com & proudly supported by

Platinum Partner

Answer/Ssquared

Gold Partners

Airsho

Silver Partners

ECI Imports

RJPBMX Store

WHO CAN COMPETE AT BSX?

It’s a common misconception that BSX is an invite only event. This is not the case, everyone is welcome to join in on the fun and festivities.

WANT TO BECOME A BSX2019 PARTNER?

Email webmaster@bmxultra.com today for details.

NEW FORMAT & NEW CLASSES

Block 1

Times:

Practice 9:00am – 10:30am

Racing 10:30am – 1:00pm

Classes:

8-10 Boys, 8-10 Girls

11-13 Boys, 11-13 Girls

Open Retro, 45+ Open Wheel

Prizes:

Trophies 1st – 4th

Block 2

Times:

Practice 1:00pm – 2:30pm

Racing 2:30pm – 5:30pm

Classes:

Open Men, Open Women

30+ Open Wheel Men

30+ Open Wheel Women

Prizes:

Cash 1st – 4th

ABOUT BSX

BSX (Bicycle Supercross) is one-on-one sprint trails style BMX racing on a backyard track built specifically to test a rider’s skills. The short straights, lofty jumps and tight corners are intense under race conditions, offering a fun and entertaining event for competitors and spectators alike. The event provides a unique experience for the local Victorian riders, as well as the interstate and international visitors during an off day of the annual BMX Victoria Track Attack series.

The primary goal BSX is to raise money for the Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation but there’s so much more to the event. It creates an atmosphere that words just can’t describe. Since the very first event in 2006 BSX has raised $55,712 helping to providing the hospital with much-needed equipment.

ABOUT THE ROYAL CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL

The Royal Children’s Hospital is the major specialist paediatric hospital in Victoria and provides a full range of clinical services and health promotion and prevention programs for infants through to adolescents. Each year the Royal Children’s Hospital treats tens of thousands of children through our Emergency Department, inpatient admissions and outpatient visits. The Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation plays a vital role in providing additional funding to support important research projects and purchase state of the art medical equipment to ensure that every child receives the very best treatment now and into the future.