Answer’s Sam Willoughby Ltd Ed Forks Now Available
We just got an email from the lovely Michelle over at Answer BMX and we are excited to say the “Sam Willoughby – Strength For 91” Limited Edition Forks are in stock in the USA and ready to roll out.
They will also be available through the international reseller networks very soon.
Available in
- Pro 24″
- Pro 20″
- Expert 20″
- Mini 20″
Features
- Lightweight race fork made from a 4K thread count carbon fiber weave
- 1-piece 7000 series aluminum steerer tube and crown
- 7000 series aluminum dropouts with 3/8? axle slots
- built in compression device
- designed by Troy Lee Designs
For more information about Answer BMX and their product range check out answerbmx.com
Answer BMX products are distributed across Australia by Elite Cycle Imports www.eciimports.com
