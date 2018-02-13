Australian National Series: Round 1 – Penrith, NSW This Weekend

The long awaited Inaugural Australian National Series kicks off this weekend at Penrith in NSW this weekend. Judging by the entry list it looks like we are in for some hot racing. Forecast for Sydney is showing warm weather, 29-30 degrees and possible showers, which will keep riders on their toes.

Location

Penrith BMX Club

Creek Road, St Mary’s NSW 2747 Australia

Schedule

(Correct as of 13/2/2018, subject to change)

Wednesday

– Gates 6.30-8.00. $3.00 per rider

Friday

– Sign on from 5pm

– 6-7pm Gates

– 7-8:30pm 3 moto’s with Timing

– 8:30-9.15pm Gates with Timing

– Cost $6

Saturday 17th Feb

10:00 – 15:00 Registration (No Registration on Sunday)

11:00 BMXA Takes Control of Venue

11:00 – 11:45 Officials Briefing

Practice

12:00 – 12:45 8yr – 12yr

12:45 – 13:30 13yr – 16yr

13:30 – 14:15 17+

14:15 – 14:45 Championship & Masters 1

14:45 – 15:30 Sprockets

Racing

16:00 – 17:30 Moto 1 (Excl Championship Classes)

17:30 – 18:30 Moto 2 (Excl Championship Classes)

Sunday 18th Feb

Warmup (No Gates)

07:30 – 07:45 8yr – 12yr

07:45 – 08:00 13yr – 16yr

08:00 – 08:15 17+

08:15 – 08:45 Championship & Masters 1 (Gates practice)

08:45 – 09:00 Sprockets

Racing

09:15 – 10:15 Moto 3

10:30 – 11:30 Qualifiers

11:45 – 13:00 Finals

Links

Full National Series dates and locations

ROUND 1: February 17-18 – Penrith BMX Club, NSW (UCI)

ROUND 2: April 21-22 – Frankston BMX Club, VIC* (UCI)

ROUND 3: June 23-24 – Satellite City BMX Club, NT

ROUND 4: July 21-22 – Nerang BMX Club, QLD* (UCI)

ROUND 5: August 18-19 – Cross Keys BMX Club, SA

ROUND 6: September 15-16 – Tuggeranong BMX Club, ACT

ROUND 7: October 20-21 – Launceston BMX Club, TAS