Australian National Series: Round 1 – Penrith, NSW This Weekend
The long awaited Inaugural Australian National Series kicks off this weekend at Penrith in NSW this weekend. Judging by the entry list it looks like we are in for some hot racing. Forecast for Sydney is showing warm weather, 29-30 degrees and possible showers, which will keep riders on their toes.
Location
Penrith BMX Club
Creek Road, St Mary’s NSW 2747 Australia
Schedule
(Correct as of 13/2/2018, subject to change)
Wednesday
– Gates 6.30-8.00. $3.00 per rider
Friday
– Sign on from 5pm
– 6-7pm Gates
– 7-8:30pm 3 moto’s with Timing
– 8:30-9.15pm Gates with Timing
– Cost $6
Saturday 17th Feb
10:00 – 15:00 Registration (No Registration on Sunday)
11:00 BMXA Takes Control of Venue
11:00 – 11:45 Officials Briefing
Practice
12:00 – 12:45 8yr – 12yr
12:45 – 13:30 13yr – 16yr
13:30 – 14:15 17+
14:15 – 14:45 Championship & Masters 1
14:45 – 15:30 Sprockets
Racing
16:00 – 17:30 Moto 1 (Excl Championship Classes)
17:30 – 18:30 Moto 2 (Excl Championship Classes)
Sunday 18th Feb
Warmup (No Gates)
07:30 – 07:45 8yr – 12yr
07:45 – 08:00 13yr – 16yr
08:00 – 08:15 17+
08:15 – 08:45 Championship & Masters 1 (Gates practice)
08:45 – 09:00 Sprockets
Racing
09:15 – 10:15 Moto 3
10:30 – 11:30 Qualifiers
11:45 – 13:00 Finals
Links
- http://bmxaustralia.com.au/event/2018-bmxa-national-series-round-1/
- http://www.bmxnsw.com.au/penrith/clubhome.aspx
- https://www.facebook.com/Penrithbmxclub/
- www.visitpenrith.com.au
- Live results
- http://www.bom.gov.au/nsw/forecasts/sydney.shtml
Full National Series dates and locations
ROUND 1: February 17-18 – Penrith BMX Club, NSW (UCI)
ROUND 2: April 21-22 – Frankston BMX Club, VIC* (UCI)
ROUND 3: June 23-24 – Satellite City BMX Club, NT
ROUND 4: July 21-22 – Nerang BMX Club, QLD* (UCI)
ROUND 5: August 18-19 – Cross Keys BMX Club, SA
ROUND 6: September 15-16 – Tuggeranong BMX Club, ACT
ROUND 7: October 20-21 – Launceston BMX Club, TAS
