Australian National Series: Round 4 – Nerang, Qld. This Weekend

It’s going to be a big BMXing weekend on the Gold Coast in Queensland this weekend. Not only is it the fourth round of the Australian National Series, it’s the final of the three UCI rounds and the inaugural Australian BMX Hall of Fame awards ceremony.

Hall of Fame – Friday

While the Hall of Fame celebrates the history of Australian BMX it also recognises the talent of current riders with the Sam Willoughby Medal. Ticket sales have ended but the event is on Friday night on the 20th July at the Mercure Gold Coast Resort.

Gold Coast local, Craig Fisher, a legend in is own right has organised a ride on the Saturday which should be a whole lot of fun.

“For anyone coming to the HOF Dinner there will be an Esplanade Ride out on the Saturday Morning for those that are keen, it’s an absolutely beautiful length of paradise no better seen than by bike.. ANY one welcome and on any bike.”

Racing – Saturday & Sunday

Location

Nerang BMX Club

Cnr of Cayuga St and Mortensen Rd, (Entrance via Cayuga Street), Nerang, QLD, 4211

Schedule

(Correct as of 17/7/2018, subject to change)

Saturday 21 July

11:00 – 14:00 Registration (No Registration on Sunday)

11:00 BMXA Takes Control of Venue

11:00 – 11:45 Officials Briefing

Practice

12:00 – 12:45 8yr – 12yr

12:45 – 13:30 13yr – 16yr

13:30 – 14:15 17+ & Masters

14:15 – 14:45 Championship

14:45 – 15:15 Sprockets

Racing

15:30 – 16:30 Moto 1 (Excl Championship Classes)

16:30 – 17:30 Moto 2 (Excl Championship Classes)

Sunday 22 July

Warmup (No Gates)

07:30 – 07:45 8yr – 12yr

07:45 – 08:00 13yr – 16yr

08:00 – 08:15 17+ & Masters

08:15 – 08:45 Championship (Gates practice)

08:45 – 09:00 Sprockets

Racing

09:15 – 10:15 Moto 3 (Moto 1-3 Championship Classes)

10:30 – 11:30 Qualifiers

11:45 – 13:00 Finals

Links

Full National Series dates and locations

ROUND 1: February 17-18 – Penrith BMX Club, NSW (UCI)

ROUND 2: April 21-22 – Frankston BMX Club, VIC* (UCI)

ROUND 3: June 23-24 – Satellite City BMX Club, NT

ROUND 4: July 21-22 – Nerang BMX Club, QLD* (UCI)

ROUND 5: August 18-19 – Cross Keys BMX Club, SA

ROUND 6: September 15-16 – Tuggeranong BMX Club, ACT

ROUND 7: October 20-21 – Launceston BMX Club, TAS