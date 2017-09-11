BMX Australia’s New National Series

For the first time in the history of Australian BMX we have a truly national series. One round per state (or territory). While it is still a little biased towards the east coast states that’s only based on geography and with only a maximum of three rounds required from the seven, it does make it more affordable which should see better subscribed classes at all events. I’m surprised the national series hasn’t been opened up to all classes like this before, it should only help to boost the competition in all classes and, with greater numbers, help make the events more self-sustainable at the same time more appealing to sponsorship that perhaps wasn’t previously available. Since Australia’s new board was formed only positive steps have been made for the sport in our country that should help see it grow and flourish, not only at the elite end of the sport but also the grassroots, our future.

Another interesting point is the wide range of classes available in both male and female. Equality in our sport is key to growth for increasing competition. Although it will be interesting to see what happens when some of the classes can’t field a gate, at potentially smaller events like say Launceston, but I’m sure BMXAustralia are all over that already.

Key Points

“Therefore, the series structure will only ask riders to compete in three events in order to be eligible for their respective national series title. Only their best three results will count, but of course they are able to compete in more rounds if they wish to – but only their best three points scores will be counted.

Riders in the challenge classes will need only to contest three of seven rounds, superclass competitors three of four rounds, while junior elite and elite hopefuls must line up for three of three UCI sanctioned events if they wish to become the overall victor.

Added Cameron, “Perhaps to win your series, you will need to keep an eye on who is entering which events, and work out which ones to attend to secure maximum points. This format allows riders the chance to redeem poor results by contesting additional rounds and also be tactical in their selection of when to race and who they might race against.”

The format of each event will see three motos, qualifiers and finals offered. Racing will commence on the Sunday morning of each round, unless the volume of riders dictate that the Saturday is also needed for racing.

Dates and Locations of the 2018 BMX Australia National Series

February 17-18 – Penrith BMX Club, NSW (UCI) April 21-22 – Frankston BMX Club, VIC* (UCI) June 23-24 – Satellite City BMX Club, NT July 21-22 – Nerang BMX Club, QLD* (UCI) August 18-19 – Cross Keys BMX Club, SA September 15-16 – Tuggeranong BMX Club, ACT October 20-21 – Launceston BMX Club, TAS

*Note: UCI events still subject to final UCI sanctioning approval

Classes available at the national series

Sprockets: 5-7 year olds Male & female

Age classes (20″): 8-16-years (inclusive), 17-24, 25-29, 30-34, 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50+ Male & female

Cruiser classes: 8-10, 11-12, 13-14, 15-16, 17-24, 25-29, 30-34, 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50+ Male & female

Masters: Masters 30 & over Male & female

Superclass (14+ according to year of birth)* Male/female

Elite and Junior Elite* Male/female

