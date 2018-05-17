BMX is a Green Sport? Let’s Recycle

BMX is a green sport with arguably little pollution, especially when you compare it to something like motocross. The only real noise is from the commentators over the PA and the roar of the crowd. The rubbish is mostly from the food and drink available at the track or perhaps packaging from new products or damaged or worn products.

There’s not a lot we can do about the ambient noise from around the track, but there are things we can do to reduce our rubbish and increase recycling efforts. In the most part these changes would need to be lead by the track side resellers and maybe even manufacturers. Maybe our clubs or resellers can set up donations points at the track so the products don’t end up in the rubbish.

There are a number of things we can do to ensure that our waste can be reused rather than end up as landfill. Before you throw out your unwanted items Google search bicycle recyclers in your area and you will be surprised what’s around.

Here are just a couple examples of businesses local to me who reuse bicycle products.

Tread & Pedals (Store)



Design and handcraft sustainable wares for him, her and home using upcycled bicycle parts. Their products are diverse and range from highly polished bicycle chain cufflinks to delicately crafted inner tube jewellery and statement bicycle wheel clocks.

Link: www.instagram.com/treadandpedals/

The Bike Shed is an on-site group at CERES in Melbourne promoting cycling in the local community. It is run entirely by volunteers. While the Bike shed isn’t a bike shop they teach people how to fix their own bikes, and provide tools for their members to do so. The parts used are often donated.

Link: thebikeshed.org.au

Perhaps not everything is recyclable or reusable, but think first before you throw out your unwanted products maybe they aren’t quite end of life and someone else may be able to benefit from them. “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure.”

Often manufacturers have mishaps in production that lead to wastage, it’s nice to see one company making the most of it.

ODI Grips

ODI Grips are a market leader who have been operating since 1980. 100% of their grips are made in house in America. They manufacture 10,000 – 15,000 grips in a week, that’s a whole lot of excess material that could end up in the rubbish.

ODI don’t just throw out their waste, it’s recycles and re-purposes, reducing wastage and costs. Much of the excess is used for either some low end private label grips or packaging. Some of the packaging has been uniquely designed for further use as key chains.

What could you, your brand or your club do to to achieve a greener approach to BMX?