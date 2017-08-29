BMXPO Sydney With Special Guest Stu Thomsen

It’s the crazy season for Australia’s Show and Shine events. Melbourne has just said good bye to BMX icon Bob Haro as Sydney makes it’s final preparations for one of the biggest names in BMX racing Stu Thomsen, and there are still more BMX legends to come over the next couple of months.

We’ll focus on BMXPO in Sydney for now who have a very full schedule for their very special guest, who is sure to attract BMX fans, young and old, from all over Australia.

If you don’t know who Stu Thomsen is this intro video to his documentary “Stompin Stu” will give you a little background.

If you are in Sydney over the weekend of the 9th and 10th of September make sure you take advantage of this rare opportunity to run shoulders with BMX royalty. If you aren’t in Sydney then you might want to make your way there!

BMXPO Schedule

Saturday 9th September

11:00 am

BMXPO 2017 City Cruise (link)

Meet Pump House, Darling Harbour leave at 11am, city loop via Oxford St down to Harry’s and back via Opera house – all welcome!!!

An Evening with Stu Thomsen (See below for details)

Sunday 10th September

9:00 am

BMXPO 2017 (link)

Want to know more? Check out https://www.facebook.com/BMXPOAustralia/