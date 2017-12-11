bmxultra.com Celebrates 21 years of BMX!

It’s always birthday time when I get all reminiscent, reflecting on all the things that I have managed to achieve. Personally I’ve accomplished a lot since I started racing in 1982. I’ve won state championships, a national championship and been competitive on an international level. I’m pretty happy with a NBL national #24 in age class in 2006, but have always meant to go back and improve on that. The one thing I am most proud of is bmxultra.com, which started way back in 1996. It’s changed focus over the years, but I’ve managed to carve a niche in a niche that I love, while other BMX race sites cover everything bmxultra.com is very product focused, but that’s exactly where my interest lay. I’ve seen a lot of change in the sport over the years, but this last decade has pushed BMX racing to a new level for a whole bunch of reasons.

I was a little excited last year when we hit 20 years, 2 decades…it’s a heck of a long time no matter how you look at it. I had big ideas on how to celebrate. I’d planned a commemorative tee, a whole series of articles reflecting on what we’ve been able to achieve, but time and too many other projects were just too much of an obstacle. I’ve come to the conclusion that I’d still like to do those one day, but with everything else being full steam ahead and I’ve rekindled my passion for racing, they will just have to sit on the back burner.

I will be planning a small gathering to celebrate our 21st with a quiet ride session on our backyard track, it will involve even more work to get it up and running again, but damn it’s a whole lot of fun, which is the whole reason I do this and I’m sure a lot of you are here for the same reason.

A little bmxultra.com history for you

I started bmxultra.com in 1996, a time where BMX racing was at an all time low in Australia. It was originally called Club OTB (over the bars). There were no magazines in Australia at the time, no resources, no facebook, no Olympics, no national funded roads to BMX super-stardom, nothing. Heck at the time there were very few BMX websites, you could count them on one or two fingers and most of the manufactures didn’t have one. Things have changed over that time (but it looks like we are back to no national magazine – I still wonder what happened to Warwick Wheeler man that guy was so full of passion for the sport).

Anyway thanks for reading bmxultra.com, we’ve had a ball bringing it to you and hope to keep doing so for a long time to come.