bmxultra.com on RTB Mini Show: BSX2018 Naming Rights Plus More

Brad and the posse at Rail The Berm must be struggling to find talent as they asked our head honcho, Shane Jenkins, back for more. It appears he has a head for radio, or at least, in this case, podcasts.

In this eight or so minute version of RTB Shane announces the naming rights partner for BSX2018, talks about Truth Products titanium frame, discusses Hurstbridge Show and Shine and gets excited about Profile’s high flange freewheel hub.

Check it out

https://anchor.fm/railthebermbmx/episodes/c38db8

Thanks to RTB for the opportunity.

Check out railtheberm.com for more information.