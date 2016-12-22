BSX2017: Daylight Cycle Co’s Corben Sharrah Jersey

While you are most likely counting down the days to Christmas this time of the year, and there’s not long to go now, my countdown is to BSX, and today marks just under 24 days until the event.

To me it’s better than Christmas in so many ways.

The rare chance to win the 2016 World Cup Series Champion, Corben Sharrah’s, signed factory Daylight Cycle Co jersey is just one of many.

Daylight Cycle Co have been extremely generous in supplying the jersey to help us raise money for the Royal Children’s Hospital and we are sure it will end up in a good home.

Richard from Daylight tells us “What you have there is an autographed, first run Factory Daylight Cycles jersey. Worn by Corben Sharrah at various UCI Supercross and USA BMX events throughout the 2016 season.”

Can you say ssssswwweeeeeeetttt?

And a quick shout out to Bruce Morris for picking up the jersey from the USA for us and delivering it personally. Cheers.

About Daylight Cycle Co.

Design and BMX industry veterans Richard Huvard and Eugene Bustillos and their NeedThree Design Lab first saw Daylight in Spring 2015 while directing the resurgence of Staats Bicycles and Ciari Parts. For three years, they were responsible for the complete reinvention and resurgence of the brands, product development, and all global marketing, advertising, and race promotions.

Cycling and BMX racing in particular, however, had not always been their design focus. As branding and marketing guys, Richard and Eugene have developed, designed and told brand stories for a noteworthy roster of Fortune 500 companies and consumer brands. But it was their passion for the action sports world and Richard’s extensive experience promoting and managing national and world championship factory BMX teams for legendary race brands such as Diamondback and Yamaha, that led their agency into the BMX business – as the official brand and design agency for USA BMX where NeedThree created the sanction’s new membership magazine, PULL, developed the new usabmx.com, and brokered and managed USA BMX National Series sponsorship programs with corporate partners Yamaha Motor Corporation and Fire Magic Grills.

So after years of promoting BMX racing and race products for a host of the sport’s leading brands, mainstream corporate sponsors, as well the national sanction itself – it should come as no surprise that the guys at N3 soon envisioned a new BMX brand, an American bicycle company that would embody the original spirit of the sport, and all that they had come to love about the art of the bicycle and going to the races. They saw daylight. They made their move. And Daylight Cycle Co. was born – going from a dream to a dream season in 10 short months, making the Daylight ARC c1 and the Daylight brand the brightest new star in the BMX world.

www.daylightbmx.com

About Corben Sharrah (from www.uci.ch)

American Corben Sharrah, 24, is from Tucson Arizona and currently leads the UCI BMX SX World Cup. Corben rides for Daylight Cycles and rode at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio. He qualified for Team USA by winning the Olympic Trials in Chula Vista the year after breaking his femur. Corben started riding bikes at the age of 2 and got into BMX three years later. He has one brother, Jacob, and two sisters, Kim and Cass.

Key results:

UCI BMX SX World Cup Series Winner 2016

Rio 2016 Olympic Semi Finalist

Olympic Trials winner, Chula Vista 2016

UCI BMX SX World Cup win in Sarasota, USA 2016

UCI BMX SX World Cup win in Rock Hill, USA 2016

UCI BMX SX World Cup win in Santiago del Estero, Argentina 2016

UCI BMX SX World Cup win in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa 2011

When Is The Next BSX?

Monday 16 January, 2017. See you there!

Who Can Compete at BSX?

It’s a common misconception that BSX is an invite only event. This is not the case, everyone is welcome to join in on the fun and festivities.

New Format & New Classes

Block 1

Times:

Practice 9:00am – 10:30am

Racing 10:30am – 1:00pm

Classes:

8-10 Boys, 8-10 Girls

11-13 Boys, 11-13 Girls

Open Retro, 45+ Open Wheel

Prizes:

Trophies 1st – 4th

Block 2

Times:

Practice 1:00pm – 2:30pm

Racing 2:30pm – 5:30pm

Classes:

Open Men, Open Women

30+ Open Wheel Men

30+ Open Wheel Women

Prizes:

Cash 1st – 4th

About BSX

BSX (Bicycle Supercross) is one-on-one sprint trails style BMX racing on a backyard track built specifically to test a rider’s skills. The short straights, lofty jumps and tight corners are intense under race conditions, offering a fun and entertaining event for competitors and spectators alike. The event provides a unique experience for the local Victorian riders, as well as the interstate and international visitors during an off day of the annual BMX Victoria Track Attack series.

The primary goal BSX is to raise money for the Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation but there’s so much more to the event. It creates an atmosphere that words just can’t describe. Since the very first event in 2006, BSX has raised over $40,000 helping to providing the hospital with much-needed equipment.

About The Royal Children’s Hospital

The Royal Children’s Hospital is the major specialist paediatric hospital in Victoria and provides a full range of clinical services and health promotion and prevention programs for infants through to adolescents. Each year the Royal Children’s Hospital treats tens of thousands of children through our Emergency Department, inpatient admissions and outpatient visits. The Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation plays a vital role in providing additional funding to support important research projects and purchase state of the art medical equipment to ensure that every child receives the very best treatment now and into the future.