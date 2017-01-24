BSX2017: Full HD Video Uploaded

The guys at iPiece who do our live stream didn’t have a lot to work with at the new venue. Despite having the best equipment at hand the internet connections for pushing the video up for streaming were slow and flakey, so if you had trouble watching the live stream or playing back the video after the big day you will notice it is glitchy in parts. We hope that this will be a lot better next year with the NBN already being rolled out in the area.

The full day’s video has been uploaded to our YouTube channel in HD, all seven hours and 47 minutes of it!

Now you can watch back all the action from on and off the track, you can see your own races, watch your friends, see the auctions, or see what all the fuss is about.

Watch it here or go to our YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/user/bmxultradotcom

A massive thanks to the guys at iPiece for all their help with the live feed on the day, without them we’d probably still be struggling with a single camera feed.

ABOUT BSX

BSX (Bicycle Supercross) is one-on-one sprint trails style BMX racing on a backyard track built specifically to test a rider’s skills. The short straights, lofty jumps and tight corners are intense under race conditions, offering a fun and entertaining event for competitors and spectators alike. The event provides a unique experience for the local Victorian riders, as well as the interstate and international visitors during an off day of the annual BMX Victoria Track Attack series.

The primary goal BSX is to raise money for the Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation but there’s so much more to the event. It creates an atmosphere that words just can’t describe. Since the very first event in 2006, BSX has raised over $40,000 helping to providing the hospital with much-needed equipment.

www.bmxultra.com/bsx

ABOUT THE ROYAL CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL

The Royal Children’s Hospital is the major specialist paediatric hospital in Victoria and provides a full range of clinical services and health promotion and prevention programs for infants through to adolescents. Each year the Royal Children’s Hospital treats tens of thousands of children through our Emergency Department, inpatient admissions and outpatient visits. The Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation plays a vital role in providing additional funding to support important research projects and purchase state of the art medical equipment to ensure that every child receives the very best treatment now and into the future.