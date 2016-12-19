BSX2017: Gold Partner A-Team Distro

We are very proud to announce that BSX2017 is shaping up to be a heck of an event. The track works are nearly finished with the last of the new jumps being added in over the weekend. The gate is nearly in. And the partners are still rolling in.

Thanks to our amazing partners, so far, we have over $2,000 worth of services (to help up run the event), $7,830 in product for prizes, and $1,000 in pledges for the Royal Children’s Hospital.

We are extremely proud to have done it all with the support of local industry, but then again we would never have done it any other way.

A-Team Distro On Board Again for 2017

A-Team Distribution are a long time supporter of BSX and over the years have generously supplied thousands of dollars worth of high end BMX race products for prizes. A-Team have returned once again for BSX2017 as a Gold Partner and plan to supply a whole bunch of goodies.

A-Team Distribution is a smaller, rider run, distribution company who supplies Australian BMXers with the some brands.

Alius

Snap

Truth

DKOI

Star

TFS

It’s with support from the likes of A-Team Distribution and our other partners that makes BSX a success each and every year.

Thanks to Scott and A-Team Distribution (www.ateamdistro.com) for the awesome products.

If you haven’t checked their products out yet make sure you do at BSX, buy raffle tickets, bid at the auctions and if that fails get down to your local bike shop and make sure you support those who support you and local events like the BSX. Do yourself a favour, buy local!

Bicycle Works BSX2017 is presented by BSX Inc/bmxultra.com & proudly supported by

Platinum Partner

Bicycle Works (www.bicycleworks.com.au)

Gold Partners

Airsho

A-Team Disto (www.ateamdistro.com)

iPiece Productions (www.ipiece.com.au)

Phirebird (www.phirebird.com)

SE Bicycles/Oceania Bicycles (australia.sebikes.com)

Silver Partners

Phil Kaye Racing (GHP Australia)

Redline Bicycles

BMXMAD

ECI Imports

Ciari Parts

Bronze Partners

Box Components

Tangent Products

Tioga

Mac Components

Daylight Cycle Co

When Is The Next BSX?

Monday 16 January, 2017. See you there!

Who Can Compete at BSX?

It’s a common misconception that BSX is an invite only event. This is not the case, everyone is welcome to join in on the fun and festivities.

Want to Become a BSX2017 Partner?

Email webmaster@bmxultra.com today for details.

New Format & New Classes

Block 1

Times:

Practice 9:00am – 10:30am

Racing 10:30am – 1:00pm

Classes:

8-10 Boys 8-10 Girls

11-13 Boys 11-13 Girls

Open Retro 45+ Open Wheel

Prizes:

Trophies 1st – 4th

Block 2

Times:

Practice 1:00pm – 2:30pm

Racing 2:30pm – 5:30pm

Classes:

Open Men Open Women

30+ Open Wheel Men

30+ Open Wheel Women

Prizes:

Cash 1st – 4th

About BSX

BSX (Bicycle Supercross) is one-on-one sprint trails style BMX racing on a backyard track built specifically to test a rider’s skills. The short straights, lofty jumps and tight corners are intense under race conditions, offering a fun and entertaining event for competitors and spectators alike. The event provides a unique experience for the local Victorian riders, as well as the interstate and international visitors during an off day of the annual BMX Victoria Track Attack series.

The primary goal BSX is to raise money for the Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation but there’s so much more to the event. It creates an atmosphere that words just can’t describe. Since the very first event in 2006, BSX has raised over $40,000 helping to providing the hospital with much-needed equipment.

www.bmxultra.com/bsx

About The Royal Children’s Hospital

The Royal Children’s Hospital is the major specialist paediatric hospital in Victoria and provides a full range of clinical services and health promotion and prevention programs for infants through to adolescents. Each year the Royal Children’s Hospital treats tens of thousands of children through our Emergency Department, inpatient admissions and outpatient visits. The Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation plays a vital role in providing additional funding to support important research projects and purchase state of the art medical equipment to ensure that every child receives the very best treatment now and into the future.