BSX2017: Gold Partner SE Bicycles/Oceania Bicycles

Wow! It’s just a month now until the Bicycle Works BSX, and we still have a crazy amount of work to do and a massive number of partner announcements. Here’s one we know every BMXer will love!

We are very excited to announce that SE Bicycles/Oceania Bicycles are on board with BSX2017.

Founded in 1977 SE Bikes is one of the oldest names in BMX racing. They were an early innovator having produced some of the most recognisable frames in the sport, including the Quadangle and the PK Ripper. SE are still producing great race bikes as well as retro replicas.

SE Bicycles/Oceania Bicycles have been with us quite a few times through our 12 year journey. They have always been extremely generous in helping us raise much needed funds for the Royal Children’s Hospital.

This year they are supplying a 26″ PK Looptail towards the event. According to the website this is a limited edition 2007 model that’s just loaded with old school cool. It would make a great bike for cruising around on, but I think it would be awesome to try racing it.

Click here for more information on the 26″ PK Ripper Looptail: australia.sebikes.com/bikes/cat/retro-series/pk-ripper-looptail-26



Craig, Oceania Bicycles managing director, tells us “This is one of our most popular models this year”. So now it’s up to us to work out if we either auction it or raffle it, what do you think? This puppy has a rec retail price of $1,050.00. It’s going to be a nice score for whoever managed to pick this up.

Make sure you support those who support you and events like the BSX. Buy local!

Bicycle Works BSX2017 is presented by BSX Inc/bmxultra.com & proudly supported by

Platinum Partner

Bicycle Works (www.bicycleworks.com.au)

Gold Partners

Airsho

A-Team Disto (www.ateamdistro.com)

iPiece Productions (www.ipiece.com.au)

Phirebird (www.phirebird.com)

SE Bicycles/Oceania Bicycles (australia.sebikes.com)

Silver Partners

Phil Kaye Racing (GHP Australia)

Redline Bicycles

BMXMAD

ECI Imports

Ciari Parts

Bronze Partners

Box Components

Tangent Products

Tioga

Mac Components

Daylight Cycle Co

When Is The Next BSX?

Monday 16 January, 2017. See you there!

Who Can Compete at BSX?

It’s a common misconception that BSX is an invite only event. This is not the case, everyone is welcome to join in on the fun and festivities.

Want to Become a BSX2017 Partner?

Email webmaster@bmxultra.com today for details.

New Format & New Classes

Block 1

Times:

Practice 9:00am – 10:30am

Racing 10:30am – 1:00pm

Classes:

8-10 Boys 8-10 Girls

11-13 Boys 11-13 Girls

Open Retro 45+ Open Wheel

Prizes:

Trophies 1st – 4th

Block 2

Times:

Practice 1:00pm – 2:30pm

Racing 2:30pm – 5:30pm

Classes:

Open Men Open Women

30+ Open Wheel Men

30+ Open Wheel Women

Prizes:

Cash 1st – 4th

About BSX

BSX (Bicycle Supercross) is one-on-one sprint trails style BMX racing on a backyard track built specifically to test a rider’s skills. The short straights, lofty jumps and tight corners are intense under race conditions, offering a fun and entertaining event for competitors and spectators alike. The event provides a unique experience for the local Victorian riders, as well as the interstate and international visitors during an off day of the annual BMX Victoria Track Attack series.

The primary goal BSX is to raise money for the Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation but there’s so much more to the event. It creates an atmosphere that words just can’t describe. Since the very first event in 2006, BSX has raised over $40,000 helping to providing the hospital with much-needed equipment.

www.bmxultra.com/bsx

About The Royal Children’s Hospital

The Royal Children’s Hospital is the major specialist paediatric hospital in Victoria and provides a full range of clinical services and health promotion and prevention programs for infants through to adolescents. Each year the Royal Children’s Hospital treats tens of thousands of children through our Emergency Department, inpatient admissions and outpatient visits. The Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation plays a vital role in providing additional funding to support important research projects and purchase state of the art medical equipment to ensure that every child receives the very best treatment now and into the future.