BSX2017: Monday’s Multi-Cam Live Stream

There’s now only 4 days until the Bicycle Works BSX. That’s 4 freakin’ long days, especially for us staying behind over the weekend to prepare the track and the surrounds. As you could imagine there’s still quite a bit to do and a lot of prizes yet to collect to ensure the day goes down without a hitch.

This will be the twelfth running of the event and all twelve have been live streamed for those who couldn’t make it, sure we had very basic equipment at times, computers over heating, streams dropping out, it’s all part of the “fun”.

This year will be much different. We will have Cam Mitchell, former multi BMX World Champion and the iPiece crew running the stream this year. If you caught last year’s feed you will have to agree, it’s second to none, and it really caught the atmosphere of the day with multiple camera angles and awesome audio.

The stream will capture the whole day from 9am ( Melbourne AEDT) on Monday 16 January.

The link will be posted on our YouTube video channel at www.youtube.com/user/bmxultradotcom

A massive thanks to Cam and iPiece (www.ipiece.com.au) for their efforts.

Bicycle Works BSX2017 is presented by BSX Inc/bmxultra.com & proudly supported by

Platinum Partner

Bicycle Works (www.bicycleworks.com.au)

Gold Partners

Airsho

A-Team Distro (www.ateamdistro.com)

iPiece Productions (www.ipiece.com.au)

Phirebird (www.phirebird.com)

SE Bicycles/Oceania Bicycles (australia.sebikes.com)

Thinglab (www.thinglab.com.au)

Silver Partners

Phil Kaye Racing (GHP Australia)

Redline Bicycles

BMXMAD

ECI Imports

Ciari Parts

Mac Components

Bronze Partners

Box Components

Tangent Products

Tioga

Daylight Cycle Co

Planett

BMXEdge

Rad Factory Team

WHEN IS THE NEXT BSX?

Monday 16 January, 2017. See you there!

WHO CAN COMPETE AT BSX?

It’s a common misconception that BSX is an invite only event. This is not the case, everyone is welcome to join in on the fun and festivities.

HOW TO ENTER FOR BSX

We have a PDF of the entry form (which includes most of the details for the event) for download, or you can enter online and pay either prior to the event or on the day.

Please note, submitting your entry prior to the event will help our volunteers to keep the event running smoothly and on time. You can enter online and pay on the day so we have all of your details ready to go for when you arrive to register.

Entry forms will also available at Rounds 1 and 2 of Track Attack, look for the bmxultra.com sign.

Shoot us a message via the contact form if you have any further questions.

WANT TO BECOME A BSX2017 PARTNER?

Email webmaster@bmxultra.com today for details.

NEW FORMAT & NEW CLASSES

Block 1

Times:

Practice 9:00am – 10:30am

Racing 10:30am – 1:00pm

Classes:

8-10 Boys, 8-10 Girls

11-13 Boys, 11-13 Girls

Open Retro, 45+ Open Wheel

Prizes:

Trophies 1st – 4th

Block 2

Times:

Practice 1:00pm – 2:30pm

Racing 2:30pm – 5:30pm

Classes:

Open Men, Open Women

30+ Open Wheel Men

30+ Open Wheel Women

Prizes:

Cash 1st – 4th

ABOUT BSX

BSX (Bicycle Supercross) is one-on-one sprint trails style BMX racing on a backyard track built specifically to test a rider’s skills. The short straights, lofty jumps and tight corners are intense under race conditions, offering a fun and entertaining event for competitors and spectators alike. The event provides a unique experience for the local Victorian riders, as well as the interstate and international visitors during an off day of the annual BMX Victoria Track Attack series.

The primary goal BSX is to raise money for the Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation but there’s so much more to the event. It creates an atmosphere that words just can’t describe. Since the very first event in 2006, BSX has raised over $40,000 helping to providing the hospital with much-needed equipment.

www.bmxultra.com/bsx

ABOUT THE ROYAL CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL

The Royal Children’s Hospital is the major specialist paediatric hospital in Victoria and provides a full range of clinical services and health promotion and prevention programs for infants through to adolescents. Each year the Royal Children’s Hospital treats tens of thousands of children through our Emergency Department, inpatient admissions and outpatient visits. The Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation plays a vital role in providing additional funding to support important research projects and purchase state of the art medical equipment to ensure that every child receives the very best treatment now and into the future.