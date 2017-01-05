BSX2017: New Bronze Partner Rad Factory Team

The clock keeps counting down and had just ticked over to 10 days left until the Bicycle Works BSX. While there is still a tonne of work to do we are very excited to be bringing you a new track, new classes and a new racing format for the 12th annual BSX.

We are pleased to welcome new Bronze Partner the Rad Factory Team to the BSX line-up for 2017!

Evolving from the passion and experience of three riders whom shared, and had a passion for BMX racing, brothers Russell & Dale Brown, along with long-time friend Danny Booby have established a modern era form of a BMX racing team with a desire to provide opportunity, structure and discipline to a new age of rider. That being their children and associated friends whom share a passion to compete in the sport of BMX.

As a young group of riders back in the late 80’s, early 90’s, Dale, Danny & Russell inspired to be that rider from the 1986 movie RAD, aka “Cru Jones” incurring several trips to the hospital and armed with a competitive racing licence, all took to the BMX tracks of Australia with the intention to shred their passion with one goal in mind; to become the next state/national champion. No different to the passion and drive of the modern era rider.

Spending time away from the sport, developing new relationships and the introduction of their children and associated friends, founding members congregated to come up with a concept that would enable these riders to experience the support, obligations and opportunity of a team environment that will hopefully allow them to progress into the world of Factory Sponsorship should they choose to pursue a career and become successful in the modern era sport. That team being the RAD Factory Team (R- Russell, A – and, D – Dale/Danny).

Their team is driven by very highly motivated individuals whom seek sportsmanship, respect and discipline that will in turn reflect the traits of their values to riders, friends, family and sponsors whom support and provide RAD Factory Team with the best available opportunity’s and products.

BSX has been a passion of the RAD Factory Team since their return to the sport. They have all in some way shape or form experienced time in the Royal Children’s Hospital. Inspired by the contribution year on year which BSX makes to the RCH Good Friday and having firsthand experience that most of their team (new and old) have all spent time in some way shape or another in such a wonderful facility during their time of need, makes the RAD Factory Teams partnership and support with the BSX seem priceless.

“We’re very proud to be associated with BSX and the Royal Children’s Hospital. The continued progression of such a world class facility is an integral part of our community, one the RAD Factory Team is proud to be supportive of”.

“Excitement, thrills and spills are just around the corner with the establishment of BSX Version 2.0. We look forward to attending and participating at this year’s inaugural event and wish every rider, official and family the best of luck. Stay safe and remember to live your dreams – Stay RAD”.

The Rad crew will be making a donation to the RCH and supplying us with some great t-shirts for raffle and random prizes.

WHEN IS THE NEXT BSX?

Monday 16 January, 2017. See you there!

WHO CAN COMPETE AT BSX?

It’s a common misconception that BSX is an invite only event. This is not the case, everyone is welcome to join in on the fun and festivities.

WANT TO BECOME A BSX2017 PARTNER?

Email webmaster@bmxultra.com today for details.

NEW FORMAT & NEW CLASSES

Block 1

Times:

Practice 9:00am – 10:30am

Racing 10:30am – 1:00pm

Classes:

8-10 Boys, 8-10 Girls

11-13 Boys, 11-13 Girls

Open Retro, 45+ Open Wheel

Prizes:

Trophies 1st – 4th

Block 2

Times:

Practice 1:00pm – 2:30pm

Racing 2:30pm – 5:30pm

Classes:

Open Men, Open Women

30+ Open Wheel Men

30+ Open Wheel Women

Prizes:

Cash 1st – 4th

ABOUT BSX

BSX (Bicycle Supercross) is one-on-one sprint trails style BMX racing on a backyard track built specifically to test a rider’s skills. The short straights, lofty jumps and tight corners are intense under race conditions, offering a fun and entertaining event for competitors and spectators alike. The event provides a unique experience for the local Victorian riders, as well as the interstate and international visitors during an off day of the annual BMX Victoria Track Attack series.

The primary goal BSX is to raise money for the Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation but there’s so much more to the event. It creates an atmosphere that words just can’t describe. Since the very first event in 2006, BSX has raised over $40,000 helping to providing the hospital with much-needed equipment.

ABOUT THE ROYAL CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL

The Royal Children’s Hospital is the major specialist paediatric hospital in Victoria and provides a full range of clinical services and health promotion and prevention programs for infants through to adolescents. Each year the Royal Children’s Hospital treats tens of thousands of children through our Emergency Department, inpatient admissions and outpatient visits. The Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation plays a vital role in providing additional funding to support important research projects and purchase state of the art medical equipment to ensure that every child receives the very best treatment now and into the future.