BSX2017: New Silver Partner Mac Components

There’s just 17 days left until The Bicycle Works BSX. The track has working starting gate now, and we have plans for a few small track tweaks between now and then, so you could say that it should be smooth sailing (on the track side of things) from here until the big day.

We’d like to welcome our newest silver partner Mac Components

About Mac Components

Mac Components is a new Australian company targeting the BMX scene with the launch of its first product the Mac ONE Number Plate designed and made in Australia. Quality BMX products can be made & priced competitively in Australia to compete with the larger percentage of off shore Asian made products which dominate todays BMX market.

With a number of products on the drawing board our Mac ‘ONE’ BMX specific number plate is the first to hit the shelves. Its functional sleek design with 4 large openings for those important fast first straight pulls. Our Mac Pro “ONE” Panel features a first for BMX plates, adjustable sliding bottom velcro tabs for the multitude of different handle bar widths on the market. The Mac ONE plate is available in 2 sizes Pro and Mini and in 4 cool colourways with each plate hand assembled.

Mac will be making a $250 donation to the Royal Children’s Hospital and supplying the presentation plates for the fastest lap times in the Open Men’s and Open Women’s classes. On top of that we will have a bunch of the awesome new Mac One plates available for prizes.

Find out more about Mac Components at www.mac-components.com

If you haven’t checked their products out yet make sure you do at BSX, buy raffle tickets, bid at the auctions and if that fails get down to your local bike shop and make sure you support those who support you and local events like the BSX. Do yourself a favour, buy local!

When Is The Next BSX?

Monday 16 January, 2017. See you there!

Who Can Compete at BSX?

It’s a common misconception that BSX is an invite only event. This is not the case, everyone is welcome to join in on the fun and festivities.

New Format & New Classes

Block 1

Times:

Practice 9:00am – 10:30am

Racing 10:30am – 1:00pm

Classes:

8-10 Boys, 8-10 Girls

11-13 Boys, 11-13 Girls

Open Retro, 45+ Open Wheel

Prizes:

Trophies 1st – 4th

Block 2

Times:

Practice 1:00pm – 2:30pm

Racing 2:30pm – 5:30pm

Classes:

Open Men, Open Women

30+ Open Wheel Men

30+ Open Wheel Women

Prizes:

Cash 1st – 4th

About BSX

BSX (Bicycle Supercross) is one-on-one sprint trails style BMX racing on a backyard track built specifically to test a rider’s skills. The short straights, lofty jumps and tight corners are intense under race conditions, offering a fun and entertaining event for competitors and spectators alike. The event provides a unique experience for the local Victorian riders, as well as the interstate and international visitors during an off day of the annual BMX Victoria Track Attack series.

The primary goal BSX is to raise money for the Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation but there’s so much more to the event. It creates an atmosphere that words just can’t describe. Since the very first event in 2006, BSX has raised over $40,000 helping to providing the hospital with much-needed equipment.

www.bmxultra.com/bsx

About The Royal Children’s Hospital

The Royal Children’s Hospital is the major specialist paediatric hospital in Victoria and provides a full range of clinical services and health promotion and prevention programs for infants through to adolescents. Each year the Royal Children’s Hospital treats tens of thousands of children through our Emergency Department, inpatient admissions and outpatient visits. The Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation plays a vital role in providing additional funding to support important research projects and purchase state of the art medical equipment to ensure that every child receives the very best treatment now and into the future.