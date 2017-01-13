BSX2017: Your Guide to the Bicycle Works BSX

There are just 2 days left until the 12th running of BSX, or as we like to refer to it the 12th Birthday of BSX (apparently birthday parties don’t require planning permits).

When is BSX2017?

Monday 16 January, 2017.

Schedule

Block 1

Times:

Practice 9:00am – 10:30am

Racing 10:30am – 1:00pm

Classes:

8-10 Boys

8-10 Girls

11-13 Boys

11-13 Girls

Open Retro

45+ Open Wheel

Block 2

Times:

Practice 1:00pm – 2:30pm

Racing 2:30pm – 5:30pm

Classes:

Open Men

Open Women

30+ Open Wheel Men

30+ Open Wheel Women

Where

151 Powers Road, Kinglake Central, Victoria. (This is a new location!)

There are road signs in the area that should keep you on the right track.

Who can compete at BSX?

It’s a common misconception that BSX is an invite only event. This is not the case, everyone is welcome to join in on the fun and festivities.

How to Enter for BSX

We have a PDF of the entry form (which includes most of the details for the event) for download, or you can enter online and pay either prior to the event or on the day.

Please note, submitting your entry prior to the event will help our volunteers to keep the event running smoothly and on time. You can enter online and pay on the day so we have all of your details ready to go for when you arrive to register.

Entry forms will also available at Rounds 1 and 2 of Track Attack, look for the bmxultra.com sign.

Shoot us a message via the contact form if you have any further questions.

iPiece Productions Multi Camera Live Webcast

Thanks to iPiece Productions we will be able to present you BSX2017 via a multi-camera live stream of all the action, with audio from the crowd and commentators. Now you will be able to fully emerge yourself in the atmosphere of BSX even if you can’t make it to the event on the day.

Streamed live at the bmxultra.com YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/user/bmxultradotcom/videos

Parking

Parking at BSX is very different this year.

We have a narrow driveway that’s about 800m long, but it needs to allow for 2 way traffic, please ensure you drive slowly and safely so we can avoid any unwanted delays.

All of the parking is onsite with no need to cross any roads, but we still need you to listen to the parking attendants to have you all parked with plenty of space and ensure that no one is parked in. Once you have parked your vehicle make your way to the front entry gate, located down the right side of the house. Wish wish you all a safe trip and look forward to seeing you on Monday.

What to bring

BSX is a flat pedal ONLY race, so bring your flat pedals and appropriate shoes.

Race gear is required as per normal.

Bring your deck chairs and tent, to keep you comfortable and sheltered.

Bring lots of money for event entry, raffles, auctions, and the BBQ.

Although 30°C and sunny is predicted be ready for all sorts of weather conditions, you never know how it might end up on the day. (Hat, Sunscreen, umbrella, ski jacket, you name it)

BBQ by Kinglake West CFA

The Kinglake West CFA are supplying a BBQ and drinks. They cook a mean BBQ and have great prices. Buying your food from them also helps the local community.

Keep an eye out on our facebook page for other updates at www.facebook.com/bsxinc