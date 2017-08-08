Chase Edge Completes Have Landed in Australia

We just got word from Elite Cycle Imports that the much anticipated 2018 Chase Edge bikes have arrived in Australia and are shipping across the country. The Edge is a great race bike which wont break the bank. Check them out.

Manufacturers Description

The 2018 Chase Edge is the bike to help you take the win on the track and have you looking factory on the way to victory. Starts out with a Premium Speedlite Alloy Hydroformed tubed frame, designed with race winning geometry, making it one of the most advanced frames for a complete bike at this price in BMX.

Anodized best Race Red parts on a complete BMX race bike today, including a Chase Sealed Bearing rear cassette hub with 96 points of engagement, Tioga tires, Tektro brakes, Insight chainring, grips and Chain Tensioners, KMC Chain, Pivotal seat and seat post, help round out the Edge bike to make it one of the most desired complete bikes in BMX.

All together, giving you the perfect size bike for all your BMX race needs and for the Chase BMX fans.

Frame Size TT CS min LR AF SA HT SPL BBH Wheels Micro 16.5″

419.1 mm 10.85″

275.6 mm 1.8″

46 mm 71° 69° 4″

100 mm 8.26″

210 mm 9.75″

247.6 mm 18×1″ Mini 17.25″

438.15 mm 12.25″

312 mm 1.8″

46 mm 72° 70° 4″

100 mm 8.8″

225 mm 10.6″

269.2 mm 20×1-1/8″ Junior 18.75″

476.25 mm 12.5″

317.5 mm 1.8″

46 mm 73° 72° 4″

100 mm 8.8″

225 mm 10.6″

269.2 mm 20×1-1/8″ Expert 19.75″

501.65 mm 13″

330.2 mm 1.8″

46 mm 73° 72° 4″

100 mm 8.8″

225 mm 11″

279.4 mm 20×1-3/8″ Expert XL 20″

508 mm 13.5″

353 mm 1.8″

46 mm 73° 72° 4″

100 mm 8.8″

225 mm 11.5″

292.1 mm 20×1.50″ Pro 20.5″

520.7 mm 14″

355.6 mm 1.8″

46 mm 74° 72° 4.33″

110 mm 9.4″

238 mm 11″

279.4 mm 20×1.75″ Pro XL 21″

533.4 mm 14.15″

359.4 mm 1.8″

46 mm 74° 72° 4.33″

110 mm 9.3″

238 mm 11.5″

292.1 mm 20×1.75″ Cruiser 21.5″

546.1 mm 14.5″

368.3 mm 1.8″

46 mm 74° 71° 4.7″

120 mm 10.6″

270 mm 12″

304.8 mm 24×1.75″

Pick one up from a store near you.

Distributed across Australia by Elite Cycle Imports