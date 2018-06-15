Chase’s 2019 Element and Edge Complete Bikes

We’ve just heard from Elite Cycle Imports that Chase have announced their 2019 range of bikes ahead of the August arrival date. These bikes are chockablock full of goodies and ready to race, right off the showroom floor.

While function is more important that fashion, the first thing you will notice about the 2019 Chase Element bike is the new Flow Graphics on the Brilliant Black Element frame that features our exclusive Aero Pivotal seat post and Aero clamping system, Hydroformed Premium Speedlite Alloy, with the Chase BIO-FIT geometry.

Custom Graphics also grace the Answer Dagger Carbon Fork and the Sun Ringlé Envy rims. The Matching Elevn PC seat, the Excess LSP Cranks, and The Chase Bars with Flow Graphics makes the bike look as factory as Joris and Connor too!

Next we made the bike literally faster, by adding the Tioga FASTR X tires to the Element complete. We didn’t stop there on the wheels either, as we upgraded the Rear hub with our new Triple-Grab Clutch System, that has less drag while offering fast engagements and 72 points of Engagement. Other standout features include a Shimano Brakes, Insight C.O.G.S. grips, 4 Bolt Chainring Chain tensioners, and a KMC Chain.

The Element is offered in 5 sizes : Expert XL, Pro, Pro XL, Pro XXL, and Pro Cruiser.

Frame Size TT CS min LR AF SA HT SPL BBH Wheels Expert XL 20″

508 mm 13.5″

342.9 mm 1.5″

38.1 mm 73° 70° 4.7″

120 mm 9.2″

236 mm 11″

279.4 mm 20×1-3/8″ Pro 20.5″

520.7 mm 14.25″

362 mm 1.5″

38.1 mm 74° 72.5° 4.7″

120 mm 9.2″

236 mm 11.5″

292.1 mm 20×1.5″ Pro XL 21″

533.4 mm 14.3″

363.3 mm 1.5″

38.1 mm 74° 72.5° 4.7″

120 mm 9.2″

236 mm 11.5″

292.1 mm 20×1.75″ Pro XXL 21.5″

546.1 mm 14.5″

368.3 mm 1.5″

38.1 mm 74° 72.5° 4.7″

120 mm 9.2″

236 mm 11.5″

292.1 mm 20×1.75″ Pro Cruiser 21.5″

546.1 mm 15.25″

387.3 mm 1.5″

38.1 mm 73° 69.5° 4.7″

120 mm 9.8″

250 mm 12″

304.8 mm 24×1.75″

The Chase Edge has been one of the most sought after completes in BMX racing for the past few years. We don’t settle for good enough at Chase, so we decided to make our top selling bike even better. For 2019, we started out with the heart of the Edge, the frame, where we upgraded it with a new Triple butted Premium Ultralight Alloy Hydroformed tubed frame on the entire size range. We also changed the head tube, adding to the list of upgrades on the Frame.

The Edge has some of the best parts on a complete BMX race bike, including a new Chase rear cassette hub, a Tioga Tires, Tektro brake set, Insight chainring, grips, chain tensioners, KMC Chain, and a Pivotal seat / seat post, all help round out the Edge to make it one of the most dialed in complete bikes in BMX.

The Chase Edge is offered in 8 different sizes, giving you the perfect size bike for just about any BMX racers needs. Edge out the competition on and off the track with the new 2019 Chase Edge complete race bike!

Frame Size TT CS min LR AF SA HT SPL BBH Wheels Micro 16.25″

412.75 mm 10.85″

275.6 mm 1.8″

46 mm 71° 69° 4″

100 mm 8″

203.5 mm 10.25″

254 mm 18×1″ Mini 17.25″

438.15 mm 12.25″

312 mm 1.8″

46 mm 72° 70° 4″

100 mm 8.8″

225 mm 10.6″

269.2 mm 20×1-1/8″ Junior 18.75″

476.25 mm 12.5″

317.5 mm 1.8″

46 mm 73° 72° 4″

100 mm 8.8″

225 mm 10.6″

269.2 mm 20×1-1/8″ Expert 19.75″

501.65 mm 13″

330.2 mm 1.8″

46 mm 73° 72° 4″

100 mm 8.8″

225 mm 11″

279.4 mm 20×1-3/8″ Expert XL 20″

508 mm 13.5″

353 mm 1.8″

46 mm 73° 72° 4″

100 mm 8.8″

225 mm 11.5″

292.1 mm 20×1.50″ Pro 20.5″

520.7 mm 14″

355.6 mm 1.8″

46 mm 74° 72° 4.33″

110 mm 9.4″

238 mm 11″

279.4 mm 20×1.75″ Pro XL 21″

533.4 mm 14.15″

359.4 mm 1.8″

46 mm 74° 72° 4.33″

110 mm 9.3″

238 mm 11.5″

292.1 mm 20×1.75″ Cruiser 21.5″

546.1 mm 14.5″

368.3 mm 1.8″

46 mm 74° 71° 4.7″

120 mm 10.6″

270 mm 12″

304.8 mm 24×1.75″

Chase is distributed across Australia by Elite Cycle Imports (www.eciimports.com)