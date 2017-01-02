Crisp Bros Racing 2017 Team Roster

Since the official release of the Crisp CBR01 early 2016 Crisp Bros Racing enters 2017 with a strong brand base and following, focused on growing its market share in the competitive National and International BMX frame market. We saw the band expand into United States with solid sales with Area 251 Bikes. Crisp in New Zealand remains strong under the established Nelson Brothers Racing and roster of talented riders. Crisp will also focus on sponsoring international Factory and Co-Factory athletes to create further global brand awareness throughout 2017. We will also see the release of our anticipated expert frames.

The team also partners up with Arisun Tires for 2017 running their XLR8 foldable tires with an official press release yet to be made. With Mac Components, A’ME Grips, Michramm Industries, Serco, ANSR, 100%, Shaw Signs Designs and Activlab Australia continuing there support into the 2017 Season.

The 2017 National Factory Team remains strong, heading up the team is Matt Hollibone and Leanna Curtis in the Elite classes both in good form for the season opener at Nerang. Leanna will also head back overseas for opening SX rounds. Katie Van Zanden will enter into her 2nd year of Jnr Elite Women, Millie Reed and Lleyton Pal entering the Jnr Elite Classes. Along with our Co-Factory team, a group of talented riders looking to achieve goals in 2017.

2017 National Factory Team

Matt Hollibone

Leanna Curtis

Lleyton Pal

Katie Van Zanden

Millie Reed

Sam Baber

Steve Ewart

Dane Anderson

2017 National Co-Factory Team

Noah Elton

Paige Guymer

Bailey Mitchell

Felicity Mann

Ethan Pal

Hannah Wasylkowski

Kyal Waldon

Katlyn Ann Smith

Michael Smart

2017 Crisp | Mac Components

Harriet Burbidge Smith

Felicia Thomas