CycleCraft Fred’z Bars Are Back

If you are a regular at bmxultra.com you may have noticed our product spotlight with the new CycleCraft cromo frame a few days back. I don’t know if CycleCraft are getting back in touch with their roots or not but they have just re-released the FredZ bars. These will really appeal to the mid school crowd. Four piece bars are traditionally heavier than the standard 2-piece bars, but they have a very different look about them that many would argue is well worth the pay off.

Manufacturer’s description

After much anticipation (and planning) CycleCraft FredZ Bars are in STOCK! We have both Pro size and Cruiser size. FredZ Pro bars have 8″ rise, and FredZ Cruiser bars have 6″ rise, and are 28″ wide. Both sizes have that flat bend feel because they are made from the original jig specs. Both sizes have six degree backsweep and one degree upsweep. So, if you’ve ever ridden FredZ bars we know you’re gonna love ’em. Even if you haven’t had a chance to ride them yet, you’re still gonna love ’em! Gloss Black are $USD85. Custom powder coat single colors are an extra $USD35. Quantities are limited, so email us right away at to order yours today.

Find out more about CycleCraft at www.cyclecraftbmx.com