DK Caroline Buchanan Nano Balance Bike 2017 Colours

I have a soft spot for balance bikes. I dig how they give younger riders the opportunity to enjoy cycling at an early age. And, in some cases, even give them a taste of BMX racing 3-4 years earlier than in the pre-balance bike era.

DK have released preview images of how the 2017 DK Nano Caroline Buchanan signature balance bikes will look. The colour combos are Blue/Pink, Black/White and Purple/White. The photos do appear to be photo-shopped to give an impression of how the production models will look. If the past Nano’s are anything to go by these are going to look killer.

There’s no surprise that these tiny bikes are so popular. I’m sure that the Caroline Buchanan signature helps but you can’t look past the sweet design and the traditional BMX race look with modern DK stylings.