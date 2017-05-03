European & German BMX Champion sign 2 year deal with Thirty7even

Thirty7even #LeagueOfSupernaturalRacers – European BMX Champion and German BMX Champion signs two-year deal with Thirty7even

We are proud to announce a new partnership between Thirty7even and the German National BMX Team. The T7N BMX Team is here! German Champion Luis Brethauer, European Champion Sara Sailer, along with Liam and Axel Webster are now racing with Thirty7even Racegear. This marks our first big step into the BMX universe and this awesome team has come on board to help us promote the T7N brand as well as participate in extensive product testing and development at race tracks around the world. We are excited about the collaboration and are looking forward to making our mark on the BMX world, with some exciting stories and great results along the way. – Thirty7even #37

“I’ve known Luis for more than a decade, having previously raced together, and I’ve followed his career since then. His participation in the Olympics in Rio and London, his bronze medal at the 2013 World Champs, and racing the semi-finals at the European Games in Baku are just a few of the many highlights of his exciting career. Rounding out the T7N team are Sarah Sailer and the South African Webster brothers, Liam and Axel. Just like Luis, Liam and Axel Webster both have tremendous skills on the bike and they’ve already made themselves well known on the scene. Sarah Sailer, the current European champ, is also a huge natural talent and is the final perfect addition to the team.“ – Petrik Brückner (CEO) #MadeByRacers

“I’m really excited about working together with Thirty7even, a relatively young brand that we can grow with. They’re a great brand to have supporting you, a brand that is developed and run by racers! Having a team like that really allows me to focus 100% on my goals. My highlight for this season is the World Championship in Rock Hill, USA. My goal is to reach the finals, and put myself in a good position to race for a medal.” – Luis Brethauer #T7Nbmx

“The quality of the Thirty7even Jerseys and Pants is outstanding. The designs are innovative with a lot of options, meaning there’s something for everyone. I’m stoked that Thirty7even is able to provide us such high-quality and well-designed products! Their support allows me to focus purely on my goals, and I’ll be giving it my all to defend my European Championship title this year in France. Of course, racing in the Finals at the World Champs in the USA would be a good way to round-out 2017.” – Sarah Sailer #T7Nbmx

“The support from Thirty7even is great. The clothes are super comfy and they look awesome too. The new Racegear really leaves a positive impression. But I’ve also got to delver on the track, and I’m hoping to deliver some good results at the different World Cup races and to qualify for the World Champs in the USA.” – Liam Webster #T7Nbmx

“I’m really happy to be working together with Thirty7even. Specifically, it’s the quality of their Racegear and the various designs that won me over. For the 2017 Season, my goal is to compete for the title of Junior World Champion, and I’m excited that Thirty7even is supporting me along that path.” – Axel Webster #T7Nbmx

Follow us on: