From the Dungeon With Profile Racing: Ep 4 History of the Iconic Horseshoe Pedal

With Profile celebrating their 50th Anniversary they are really setting the bar for milestone celebrations. The original (and current) owner of Profile Racing, Jim Alley, have been digging through Profile’s storage facilities, AKA The Dungeon, to present short videos on Profile history and details on how products were manufactured and developed.

In this episode Jim presents Profile’s iconic horseshoe pedal that’s long forgotten by today’s clipped in racers. Do yourself a favour and check it out.

In celebration of Profile Racing’s 50th anniversary, owner and founder, Jim Alley, invites us into the company’s original Florida location where some sections of this dark and dusty industrial cave have been sealed off since 2004.

Over time, this building (appropriately named “The Dungeon” by employees) has become a time capsule; a host to historical artifacts capturing Profile’s legacy in both the automotive and bicycle industry.

Join us on this multi-episode series as we press record and let Jim imbue his wealth of knowledge on conjured pieces of the past.

This is From the Dungeon.

Episode #4: History of the Profile Racing Horseshoe Pedal.

On episode #4 of From the Dungeon, Jim Alley, after re-discovering the original mold, gives us insight on the arcane manufacturing process of the Iconic Profile Racing Horseshoe Pedal, Circa 1982/1983.

Episode Timeline:

.25 — Introduction featuring both the aluminum and magnesium version of the Profile Racing Horseshoe Pedal.

.58 — Details of the original (single) mold.

3:46 — Cutting off process of the pedal from the mold.

3:57 — Details of the Magnesium version of the pedal.

4:51 — Insight behind the shape of the pedal.

6:06 — BONUS: A discovery!

You can check out the complete history of Profile Racing as we cover each of it’s 50 years, weekly, over the course of 2018.

Check it out at www.profileracing.com