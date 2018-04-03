From the Dungeon With Profile Racing

Here’s a must see video from Profile Racing who are celebrating their 50th anniversary this year. These guys have a whole lot of history and their older building “The Dungeon” highlights the early years of BMX products at Profile Racing. Check it out.

In celebration of Profile Racing’s 50th anniversary, owner and founder, Jim Alley, invites us into the company’s original Florida location where some sections of this dark and dusty industrial cave have been sealed off since 2004.

Over time, this building (appropriately named “The Dungeon” by employees) has become a time capsule; a host to historical artifacts capturing Profile’s legacy in both the automotive and bicycle industry.

Join us on this multi-episode series as we press record and let Jim imbue his wealth of knowledge on conjured pieces of the past.

This is From the Dungeon.

Welcome.

——————————————-

Episode #1: Scratching the Surface.

On episode #1 of From the Dungeon, Jim Alley gives us an overview of the building’s history and highlights instruments/machinery that were imperative in Profile Racing’s product evolution.

Episode Timeline:

.35 — General overview of The Dungeon.

1:34 — What initiated Profile Racing into Bmx from the car industry.

2:50 — The original dyes used for the legendary Profile Racing Box Cranks.

3:40 — Brief history of the 48 splined spindle and its transition from automotive to Bmx.

4:07 — 4130 material used for Profile Box Crank arms.

4:37 — A true time capsule: The original Profile welding table.

5:12 — One of three original welding machines used in Profile crank production.

5:38 — Original argon gauge.

6:27 — Staging area currently used for crank post production.

7:08 — Artifact #1: Found original Profile Racing color advert from 81/82′.

————————–

You can check out the complete history of Profile Racing as we cover each of it’s 50 years, weekly, over the course of 2018.

Check it out at www.profileracing.com