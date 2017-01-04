Gary Turner BMX Limited Edition “45 Years” frame and fork.

I often find myself drawn to GT1972.com to check out the eye candy. I’m not ashamed of my passion for everything cromo, so I’m like a kid in a candy store at that website. And a frame built by Gary Turner, well, I’m a fanboy, I think it would be freakin’ awesome to own one. The Gary Turner frames ooze style, history and quality.

I noticed that they are releasing a limited 45 Years frame and fork series, it’s getting harder and harder to not press the trigger.

Enough about me, here’s the DL.

It all started in 1972 when Gary Turner made his first BMX frame for his son Craig Turner. Gary Turner BMX was founded. The Legend lives on 45 years later. Gary and Craig are producing hand made 4130 chromoly BMX frames the old school way. In celebration of the 45 year anniversary, Gary Turner BMX will be producing a series of “45 Years” retro frame and fork sets. Coming out of the gate first will be the frame set that brought Gary out of retirement, the Retro 26″ Frame and Fork. We will be following up with a 24 and 20 inch retro series. Each frame set will be set apart by a “45 Years” anniversary badge welded to the seat mast. Serial numbers will be hand stamped onto the left rear dropout.

In addition to the retro frame and fork sets, Gary Turner BMX will be producing modern versions of 29, 26 and 24 inch cruiser frame and fork sets sporting the “45 Year” badge welded to the seat mast. Select modern 4130 race frames will be thrown into the “45 Years” line up.

www.GT1972.com