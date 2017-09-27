Go BMXing Day 2017

Go BMXing Day is on again for 2017 and is shaping up to be bigger and better than ever!

Go BMXing Day is an event to celebrate BMX, plain and simple. It has no official ties to any BMXing body, just a bunch of people who share a common interest.

Bruce Morris (Brisbane) and Shane Jenkins (Melbourne) are long time BMXers who live and breath BMX. In 2015, when the two of them had a discussion about the world of BMX, life and just about everything else, somewhere amongst finding a cure for cancer and how to navigate a Supercross track while registering a blood alcohol level of .20 Go BMXing Day was born.

Brisbane’s turn outs have been mind blowing, and quite frankly a little scary just how big they are, clearly there’s a whole that needed to be filled, something that brought all BMXers together, no matter what their background, age or anything else.

Melbourne’s events have been more intimate but for 2017 we plan to ramp things up a little.

Sydney’s first event was in 2016 and was a big hit we are very happy the guys are up for another big one this year.

The 2017 events are rapidly approaching we have a lock for Melbourne and Sydney while planning for Brisbane is still in progress.

Locations/Dates

Melbourne (Facebook Event)

11 November 2017

10:30 AM – 1:30 PM

Meeting Point: Life Saving Victoria 200 The Boulevard, Port Melbourne, Victoria 3207

12 November 2017

10 AM – 4 PM

Meeting Point: Jacaranda park near the train station at Olympic Park

Sydney Olympic Park Sydney Olympic Park, Sydney, Australia 2127

either 5 or 12 November 2017

To Be Confirmed, but you can bet this will be a kick ass event and worth the wait

If you want to get involved in the event, start a ride up in your local area or just generally talk BMX check out the website at gobmxingday.com or the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/gobmxingday

While you are at the website don’t forget to check out the riding spot locator, it’s a work in progress but is building up to be a great resource for riders looking for a place to ride.