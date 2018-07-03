Go Easy are new Australian distributors of Haro

Go Easy Australia announced yesterday that they are the new Australian distributor for Haro, Del Sol and Premium BMX. Read the full announcement below.

We are excited and honoured to announce that Go Easy Australia is officially the new distributors of Haro Bicycles in Australia. The Haro brand includes an extensive range from BMX, children and adult bicycles, along with related brands such as Del Sol and Premium Products.

National Sales and Product Manager Craig Kilpatrick is excited to bring such a well-respected brand to our already growing portfolio of international brands. Go Easy Australia understands the importance of providing a full range of products, and we are committed to making available Haro’s largest range of Haro Bikes, Parts and Accessories Australia has ever seen! Including Haro & Del Sol E-Bikes that are stylishly designed at amazing value.

With Go Easy Australia not only being committed to having Haro’s largest range, but we are also making Haro, Del Sol and Premium BMX the most accessible it has ever been before in Australia with all three brands for the first time united under on roof.

Haro’s Vice President of Sales, Pete Garski, a long time friend of Craig Kilpatrick has seen enormous growth in what Go Easy has achieved with Del Sol over the past twelve months and stated it was an easy choice to partner with such a young growing company who has taken on some major brands in the past year, and is able to focus on Haro, Premium and Del Sol bicycles only. He and Haro’s president Joe Hawk can see future growth with Go Easy Australia and are highly impressed with such growth.

History Of Haro

Haro was founded in 1978 by Bob Haro, “The Father of Freestyle”, producing stylish number plates for BMX bikes from his home in Torrance, California. To keep up with the demand, Bob established Haro Designs.

While Bob grew the company, he also travelled around the United States developing the freestyle BMX scene with demos of radical trick riding that had not been deen anywhere before. The BMX boom was in full swing and the company built a reputation for developing top of the line BMX and freestyle bikes and accessories. Today, nearly 40 years later, they maintain that reputation making them the largest and most popular BMX bicycle company in the world.

Once again Go Easy Australia are excited and honoured in welcoming Haro to the team and are strongly committed to makeing Haro, Del Sol, and Premium BMX accessible to consumers Australia wide. With your help we can make this well-respected brand a major powerhouse in Australia.