Hacksmith – BMX Sidehacks For the Modern Era?

I’ve always had a soft spot for a sidehack, I can’t explain why, and if I was to get my hands on one I probably wouldn’t do anything more that tear up and down to the local general store on it, but I desperately want one.

What doesn’t help is seeing the beautifully crafted Supercross Bolt LT with the cromo hack from Hacksmith, from Warsaw, Indiana.

We don’t know a great deal about these guys, but they look like they are putting serious back into sidehacks.

We’ll try to get some more information about these guys in the mean time you can follow them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/pg/HacksmithSidehack

And just try to resist checking out these photos!