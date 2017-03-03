Hacksmith’s Building a Standard 125R Sidehack in Time Lapse
The masters of sidehack, Hacksmith are at it again, this time it’s with a Standard 125R (custom) frame and they kick it up a notch with a new DFT (Diamond Forward Technology) dropout system they have developed.
Features of this build
- Aligned rear axles
- Platform was dropped 0.75″
- Tubing: 0.058″ wall on 1″ tubes, 0.035″ wall on 0.50″ tubes.
- First Hacksmith with the laser-cut dropouts, pan tabs, and badge.
They keep getting better.
