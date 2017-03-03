  • BMX Gear Calculator iPhone/iPad app

News

Hacksmith’s Building a Standard 125R Sidehack in Time Lapse

The masters of sidehack, Hacksmith are at it again, this time it’s with a Standard 125R (custom) frame and they kick it up a notch with a new DFT (Diamond Forward Technology) dropout system they have developed.

Features of this build

  • Aligned rear axles
  • Platform was dropped 0.75″
  • Tubing: 0.058″ wall on 1″ tubes, 0.035″ wall on 0.50″ tubes.
  • First Hacksmith with the laser-cut dropouts, pan tabs, and badge.

They keep getting better.

Want to check out more? Get over to www.facebook.com/HacksmithSidehack

