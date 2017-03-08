Hayes Adds New BMX Brand Manager

Hayes Performance Systems is excited to announce the latest addition to the team, Ryan Birk!

Ryan Birk of TMB BMX Consulting has rejoined the Hayes Bicycle Group as SUNringlé BMX Brand Manager, effective immediately.

He’s returning to the Hayes Bicycle Group, where he operated in that same role from 1997 to 2008. For the past 8 years, Birk has served as Vice President of ANSWER BMX.

“I’m extremely excited to be back working with the Hayes Bicycle Group again. I enjoyed helping establish SUNringlé as a staple in the BMX market and my goal is to reclaim that position for SUNringlé. The Hayes Bicycle Group has resources, technology, and support that will be extremely helpful in accomplishing the goals that we have in mind for 2017 and beyond. I can’t wait to get rolling,” stated Birk.

Ryan can be reached at (317) 954-5733 or Ryan.Birk@hayesbicycle.com.

