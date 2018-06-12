Helltrack 2018 at TexPlex, 21-24 June

With the World Championships done for another year the worlds focus turns to Dallas, Texas for Helltrack 2018.

BMXers from around the US and the world will gather to ride the replica Helltrack right out of the 80’s movie Helltrack, or Rad as it was also known.

The event will run for 4 days from 21-24 June and it looks like it’s shaping up to be a whole lot of fun.

Location

TexPlex

881 Miller Road

Midlothian, TX

76065

(972) 694-4409

TexPlex is best accessed via the Miller Road exit off Highway 67

Schedule

THURSDAY, JUNE 21 – 12 – 6pm (VIP ONLY)

*Must have VIP pass for admission

10:00-12PM: VIP Only Camping & Parking Open

12:00-6PM: Festival, TexPlex Bike Park, and Helltrack open to all VIP passes. Be the first to ride Helltrack before anyone else!

12:00-5PM: TexPlex Experiences Open

*Spin Boat, Off Road Thrill Ride with Pro Driver, Gun Ranges

7:00-7:30PM: Buffet Lines Open

7:30-9:00PM: RAD viewing and Bill Allen, Martin Aparijo, & Eddie Fiola commentary

9:00-9:30PM: Open Q & A

10:00PM-Midnight: Pipefitters Show, Music, Southern BMX Stunt Show, Dancing

Midnight: VIP Party Ends

FRIDAY, JUNE 22 – 9 – 8pm

*Events being added daily, schedule subject to change

8:30-10:30AM: VIP Breakfast Open at Blaine Stone Lodge

9:00AM: Gates Open to Festival Grounds & TexPlex Bike Park

10:00AM-5PM: TexPlex Experiences Open

*Spin Boat, Off Road Thrill Ride with Pro Driver, Gun Ranges

12:00-12:30PM: Freestyle Show Featuring Greg Illingworth and Josh Hult

Followed by autograph signing

Followed by autograph signing

Followed by autograph signing

8:00PM: Gates Close (All Riding Closed)

***Stage & Food/Beverage Remains Open***

SATURDAY, JUNE 23 – 9 – 8pm

*Events being added daily, schedule subject to change

8:30-10:30AM: VIP Breakfast Open at Blaine Stone Lodge

9:00AM: Gates Open to Festival Grounds & TexPlex Bike Park

10:00AM-5PM: TexPlex Experiences Open

*Spin Boat, Off Road Thrill Ride with Pro Driver, Gun Ranges

12:00-12:.30PM: Freestyle Show Featuring Greg Illingworth and Josh Hult

Followed by autograph signing

Followed by autograph signing

Followed by autograph signing

8:00PM: Gates Close (All Riding Closed)

***Stage & Food/Beverage Remains Open***

– Dress up!

– Pipefitters Show begins at 7PM

– Live 80’s & dance party

SUNDAY, JUNE 24 – 9 – 5pm

8:30-10:30AM: VIP Breakfast Open at Blaine Stone Lodge

9:00AM: Church Service Available at Blaine Stone Lodge

9:00AM: Gates Open to Festival Grounds & TexPlex Bike Park

10:00AM-2PM: TexPlex Experiences Open

*Spin Boat, Off Road Thrill Ride with Pro Driver, Gun Ranges

5:00PM: Close of Helltrack™ 2018

Tickets

Purchase your tickets online at texplexpark.ticketspice.com/helltrack-festival-2018-at-texplex-park

Links