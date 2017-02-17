How To Install Profile Racing Elite Cranks

This is a step by step video on how to install Profile Elite BMX cranks. More specifically the second generation Elite cranks with the titanium spindle.

Which is the same as the Profile race cranks or Profile column cranks when running the outboard bottom bracket with a spline drive spider.

Thanks to Elite Cycle Imports & Profile Racing for their support and making this video possible.

All Profile Racing products are readily available through your local bike shop. Check www.eciimports.com for dealer information.

More how to videos coming soon. Keep your eyes peeled on www.bmxultra.com.