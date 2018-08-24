Hurstbridge Show and Shine Sunday 26 August

The Hurstbridge Show and Shine is on this Sunday 26 August. It’s a part of the Hurstbridge Wattle Festival which has a massive program of activities for the whole family including

Steam train rides between Hurstbridge and Eltham

Free double-decker bus ride

Music, roving entertainment, face painting, buskers, balloon artists

Animal nursery

Free miniature train rides for children.

Art Exhibitions

Best of Fest – music competition

Treasure hunt

Market Stalls and Night Market

Live music throughout the village

CFA watering the steam train and Information display

And a whole lot more

The Show and Shine have had some massive guests in recent years with Bob Haro and Harry Leary, this year there are no guests but a celebration of 40 years of BMX in Australia. If past years are anything to go by this year will be another huge year for the organisers with bike numbers reaching towards an astounding 1,000 bikes.

This years show categories are

Best vintage … pre 1980

Best old school… 1980 -1989

Best mid school …1990 – 1999

Best new school … 2000 to present

Best freestyle … all years

Best budget build …all years

Best cruiser .. all years

Best survivor

Best pit / mini

Beat display

People’s choice

Best dragster

Best custom

Best rat ride

Dead mind tattoos choice

Show Directions

Show is at the end of Graysharpes Rd, (off Arthurs Creek Rd) Hurstbridge. Set up from 7:30am.

Registration from 8:30am – 11:00am

Trophy presentation & Raffles drawn at 2:30pm Show area is on asphalt so if you’re bringing a tent or marque then you will need weights to secure it as tent pegs or stakes cant be used.

There is no vehicle access onto the show area, there will be a 5 minute drop off zone next to the show area to unload your vehicle.

There is ample parking adjacent to the show area. BBQ All day from 8:00am.