Hurstbridge Show and Shine Sunday 26 August
The Hurstbridge Show and Shine is on this Sunday 26 August. It’s a part of the Hurstbridge Wattle Festival which has a massive program of activities for the whole family including
- Steam train rides between Hurstbridge and Eltham
- Free double-decker bus ride
- Music, roving entertainment, face painting, buskers, balloon artists
- Animal nursery
- Free miniature train rides for children.
- Art Exhibitions
- Best of Fest – music competition
- Treasure hunt
- Market Stalls and Night Market
- Live music throughout the village
- CFA watering the steam train and Information display
- And a whole lot more
The Show and Shine have had some massive guests in recent years with Bob Haro and Harry Leary, this year there are no guests but a celebration of 40 years of BMX in Australia. If past years are anything to go by this year will be another huge year for the organisers with bike numbers reaching towards an astounding 1,000 bikes.
This years show categories are
Best vintage … pre 1980
Best old school… 1980 -1989
Best mid school …1990 – 1999
Best new school … 2000 to present
Best freestyle … all years
Best budget build …all years
Best cruiser .. all years
Best survivor
Best pit / mini
Beat display
People’s choice
Best dragster
Best custom
Best rat ride
Dead mind tattoos choice
Show Directions
Show is at the end of Graysharpes Rd, (off Arthurs Creek Rd) Hurstbridge.
Set up from 7:30am.
Registration from 8:30am – 11:00am
Trophy presentation & Raffles drawn at 2:30pm
Show area is on asphalt so if you’re bringing a tent or marque then you will need weights to secure it as tent pegs or stakes cant be used.
There is no vehicle access onto the show area, there will be a 5 minute drop off zone next to the show area to unload your vehicle.
There is ample parking adjacent to the show area.
BBQ All day from 8:00am.
